YEA clears majority of beneficiary arrears, assures completion of outstanding payments

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has announced that it has successfully processed allowance payments for its beneficiaries, with the majority receiving all outstanding arrears.

In a statement issued by its Corporate Affairs Directorate, the Agency disclosed that while most beneficiaries are now fully paid, a section is yet to receive allowances for either February or March due to differences in deployment and engagement timelines across various modules.

“Several beneficiaries currently have only the month of March pending; others have February, which is being processed for payment,” the statement said.

“As such, depending on one’s specific deployment and engagement period, beneficiaries are either fully paid or awaiting only the March allowance.”

The Agency also urged beneficiaries who have not yet received payment alerts to remain calm, attributing the delay to technical challenges with the banking payment platform.

“Validated beneficiaries who have not yet received payment alerts are kindly advised to exercise patience, as this may be due to technical delays associated with the banking payment platform. All payments will be completed in due course,” it assured.

YEA further revealed that deployment and engagement under its Arabic Module are currently underway, with validation exercises expected to be completed within the month to enable the commencement of payments for beneficiaries under that category.

Reaffirming its commitment to improving service delivery, the Agency noted that steps are being taken to ensure prompt and consistent payment of allowances. “Significant efforts continue to be made to streamline processes and eliminate delays,” the statement added.

The statement was signed by the Corporate Affairs Directorate of the Youth Employment Agency.

The Agency also expressed appreciation to beneficiaries for their cooperation, stating, “YEA expresses its sincere appreciation to all beneficiaries for their patience, understanding, and continued dedication.”

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