YEA launches national campaign to promote safe and legal labour migration

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA), through its Labour Exchange Programme, has launched a National Labour Migration Readiness Campaign to educate Ghanaians, particularly young people, on the dangers of illegal migration while promoting safe, legal and regulated pathways to overseas employment.

The nationwide sensitisation campaign is aimed at equipping prospective migrant workers with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions about working abroad, while raising public awareness of legitimate labour migration opportunities available through the Agency's Labour Exchange Programme.

The launch brought together key stakeholders, including the Minister for Labour, Jobs and Employment, Dr Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, and the Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, George Opare Addo, who reaffirmed the government's commitment to creating decent employment opportunities and ensuring that labour migration is undertaken through secure and lawful channels.

Addressing the media, the Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency said illegal migration continues to expose many young Ghanaians to exploitation, human trafficking and unsafe working conditions.

He reaffirmed the Agency's commitment to providing credible overseas employment opportunities through its Labour Exchange Programme, adding that the campaign is being implemented in partnership with GIZ, Absa Bank Ghana, the Ghana Immigration Service and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to promote safe migration and protect Ghana's workforce.

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