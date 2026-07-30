Togbe Afede calls for review of Supreme Court appointments

Togbe Afede XIV, Agbogbomefia of Asogli State, has called for a review of the appointment process for Supreme Court judges, questioning the absence of a constitutional upper limit.

He said the current arrangement created room for political considerations in the appointment of justices and warranted national reflection.

Togbe Afede made the call at the grand durbar marking the 150th anniversary of the Supreme Court of Ghana at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

“As a nation we all have to support in making the judiciary independent and strong.

“We need to take a second look at the way we appoint our justices. From the beginning they are made to be impartial and there is absence of an upper limit to a total number of Supreme Court Judges. We keep adding and adding to satisfy political objectives,” he said.

Togbe Afede described the anniversary as an opportunity to reflect on the operations of the Supreme Court and its role in Ghana’s constitutional democracy.

He said decisions of the apex court had far-reaching consequences and called for reforms to strengthen public confidence in the administration of justice.

“We would need courage as we move forward if we are to ensure, not only access and speed but fairness in the delivery of justice.

We also need courage to respond to changes in demographics, technology, among others.”

Togbe Afede said protecting the image of the judiciary was essential to maintaining public trust.

“We need to protect our image because that is how we can gain the trust of the people,” he added.

Togbe Afede said the Supreme Court had played an important role in Ghana’s democratic development and had endured through different constitutional and political dispensations, including periods of military rule.

He also appealed for stronger action against illegal mining, describing its environmental impact as a matter of national concern.

Commenting on a performance by the Orange Girls on illegal mining during the event, he said the country had witnessed the destructive effects of galamsey on communities and water bodies.

“I feel so much for our citizens, compatriots who live in areas that have become victims of the destruction of our environment.”

Togbe Afede expressed confidence that the judiciary could contribute significantly to addressing illegal mining and corruption.

“We can defeat galamsey. We can defeat corruption. The key to doing both is with the judiciary.”

Togbe Afede urged the Judiciary and Ghanaians to work together to eliminate the effects of illegal mining and strengthen the country’s democratic institutions.

He said the nation should remain committed to building a stronger and more independent judiciary because “judiciary reflected who we are.”

Mrs Efua Ghartey, President of the Ghana Bar Association, said the anniversary provided an opportunity for the nation to reflect on and honour institutions that had safeguarded the country’s liberties across generations.

She said the judiciary remained one of the institutions most closely associated with Ghana’s Constitution and commended the Supreme Court for defending the country’s democratic foundations with courage, wisdom and fidelity.

“As we celebrate 150 years, we celebrate not just the institutions longevity but its legacy of resilience, service and constitutional stewardship.”

The ceremony featured solidarity messages from Dr Dominic Ayine, Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, the Chief Justice of Sierra Leone, a representative of the Chief Justice of The Gambia, the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana and other stakeholders.

The Supreme Court of Ghana was established on July 24, 1876.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.