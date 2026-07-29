Supreme Court ruling on delegate system more theoretical than practical – Political analyst

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Political analyst Jonathan Asante Otchere has described the Supreme Court's ruling declaring the political party delegate system unconstitutional as an important step towards deepening internal democracy, but cautioned that the decision may prove more theoretical than practical when implementation begins.
Speaking on JoyNews' The Pulse, Mr Asante Otchere said while the judgment seeks to address longstanding concerns about the delegate system, political parties are likely to encounter significant challenges in putting it into effect.
"It's an interesting decision from the Supreme Court because it has some ramifications that the political parties will have to deal with," he said.
"The Supreme Court decision is more theoretical than practical," he stressed, adding that the real test would come when parties begin implementing the new electoral framework.
Although he acknowledged the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) assertion that it is prepared to comply with the ruling, he questioned whether any political party could confidently claim full readiness until the practical details are worked out.
"The devil is in the detail because when you begin to implement such a decision, that is when you realise that it is not as easy as it appears. The particularisation of such a decision is where the problem lies," he stated.
Mr. Asante Otchere noted that he had supported the legal challenge because the Supreme Court was responding to widespread public dissatisfaction with the delegate system, particularly allegations that delegates often demanded money and other inducements from aspiring candidates.
According to him, another concern the ruling attempts to address is the feeling among many party members that only a small group of delegates determine who eventually represents political parties in national elections.
However, he argued that while the judgment may improve inclusivity, its practical implementation raises several unresolved issues, especially for political parties with limited financial resources.
He warned that smaller political parties, which receive no state funding, could struggle to organise nationwide internal elections involving all eligible members.
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