Education | National

Shama SHS survives the heat, books NSMQ 2026 ticket

Source: Ramat Bashiru  
  29 July 2026 4:57pm
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Shama Senior High School has secured qualification to the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) Championship after emerging victorious in a closely contested fourth competition of the Western Regional Qualifiers.

The Shama-based school finished top of the contest with 40 points, narrowly beating Fiaseman Senior High School, who ended the competition with 36 points. Methodist Senior High School, Sekondi placed third with 17 points.

Shama SHS started the contest strongly, building an early lead over its competitors and creating a cushion that proved crucial in the final stages.

However, Fiaseman SHS mounted a strong comeback in the later rounds, reducing the deficit and putting significant pressure on Shama ahead of the final round.

The deciding riddle segment added further tension to the contest, with neither Shama SHS nor Fiaseman SHS able to secure points from the questions.

Despite the late challenge from Fiaseman, Shama SHS held on to its earlier advantage to secure victory and book its place among schools competing at the 2026 NSMQ Championship.

The qualification represents a major milestone for the school, which will now prepare to compete against some of Ghana’s leading academic institutions on the national stage.

Fiaseman SHS, despite an impressive fightback, fell short by four points, while Methodist SHS, Sekondi exited the competition after a difficult outing.

Shama SHS becomes one of several schools from the Western Region to secure qualification for the 2026 NSMQ Nationals.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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