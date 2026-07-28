ICS heads to Supreme Court to stop dog and cat meat consumption in Ghana

The Institute of Community Sustainability (ICS) says it is heading to the Supreme Court to seek the enforcement of Ghana's laws against the slaughter and consumption of dogs and cats.

In a statement issued on Monday, July 28, the environmental advocacy organisation said it will ask the apex court to compel the enforcement of Section 303 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), as amended by the Criminal Code (Amendment) Act, 1998 (Act 554), arguing that the practice is unlawful and poses serious animal welfare and public health concerns.

According to ICS, companion animals such as dogs and cats should not be treated as food.

"Companion animals are not food, they are family. Like humans, these animals possess intelligence, emotional capacity, and strong bonds with their households. They deserve legal protection, not exploitation," the organisation said.

ICS argued that the continued slaughter and consumption of dogs and cats exposes the public to significant health risks, particularly zoonotic diseases such as rabies, because there are no regulated systems for breeding, slaughtering or inspecting the animals for human consumption.

The organisation further contended that, unlike livestock such as cattle, goats, pigs, poultry and fish, Ghana has no recognised or regulated dog or cat farms.

It said this raises concerns that many of the animals consumed could be stolen pets, fuelling what it described as a growing trend of animal theft and illegal trade.

Executive Director of ICS, Eric Jerry Aidoo, said the legal action seeks to protect both companion animals and the public.

"Dogs and cats have proven to be loyal companions and vital members of our households. The widespread theft and cruel slaughter of these animals must end. We are calling on the highest court of the land to uphold the law and protect both our animals and our public health," he said.

The organisation said the court action forms part of its broader campaign to promote environmental sustainability, legal compliance and animal welfare in Ghana.

Over the past few years, ICS has intensified its advocacy against the trade and consumption of dog and cat meat through public education campaigns highlighting the welfare implications of the practice and the potential health risks associated with the unregulated slaughter of companion animals.

It has also engaged government institutions, law enforcement agencies and animal welfare stakeholders, calling for stricter enforcement of existing laws and greater protection for companion animals.

According to ICS, the Supreme Court action represents the next phase of that advocacy, with the organisation seeking a judicial interpretation and enforcement of the relevant provisions of the Criminal Offences Act.

If the Supreme Court grants the reliefs being sought, the decision could lead to stricter enforcement of laws against the slaughter, sale and consumption of dog and cat meat in Ghana. It could also provide greater legal clarity on the status of companion animals under Ghanaian law and influence future policies on animal welfare and protection.

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