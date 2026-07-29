Infuencers Peller and Jarvis officially tie the knot

Audio By Carbonatix
Popular TikTok couple Peller and Jarvis have officially begun a new chapter in their love story after making their union legal with a heartwarming registry wedding.
The social media sweethearts signed their marriage documents before sealing the moment with a romantic kiss, marking the first official step in their journey as husband and wife.
Moment peller and Jarvis undergo their court marriage pic.twitter.com/E6X7g5N7R9— GistRadar (@GistRadarNG) July 29, 2026
Photos and videos from the ceremony captured the couple glowing with excitement, sharing warm embraces, laughter and unforgettable moments that quickly melted the hearts of fans online.
Peller, clearly overwhelmed with joy, couldn’t stop admiring his bride, as they shared a kiss to begin their union officially.
Jarvis and Peller share their very first kìss. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/vt128PELV4— Peace Ighodaro💛 (@peace_igho) July 29, 2026
As the newlyweds celebrated the legalisation of their union, congratulatory messages poured in from fans and fellow content creators, many hoping for a lifetime of love.
Meanwhile, their grand, star-studded wedding ceremony is scheduled for August.
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