LEAP School celebrates academic excellence as 2026 graduates rise beyond boundaries

LEAP School has celebrated academic excellence, character development and outstanding achievements at its 2026 Graduation, Speech and Prize-Giving Ceremony, with a call on pupils to build on strong educational and moral foundations as they advance to higher levels of learning.

The ceremony, held under the theme “From Foundation to Excellence: Rising Beyond Boundaries,” brought together parents, guardians, teachers, education stakeholders and invited guests to honour the accomplishments of the Class of 2026 and other pupils progressing to new academic stages.

Delivering the keynote address, Headmistress Angela Asenso Obeng highlighted the importance of knowledge, discipline, integrity and the fear of God as key foundations for lifelong success.

She commended the graduating pupils for their resilience and determination while recognising the dedication of teachers and parents in shaping responsible and confident learners.

Mrs Asenso Obeng urged the graduates, particularly those transitioning to Senior High School, to uphold the values instilled by LEAP School and become worthy ambassadors of the institution.

She also encouraged parents and guardians to continue providing guidance and support to help their children remain focused on discipline, good values and academic excellence.

Deputy PTA Chairman, Mr Michael Akabuo, congratulated the Class of 2026 on their achievements and encouraged them to remain disciplined, respect others and strive to become the best versions of themselves.

He urged the pupils to continue demonstrating values of love, respect and excellence while assuring the school community of the PTA’s commitment to supporting the institution’s growth and development.

The ceremony marked the promotion and graduation of 83 pupils across various academic levels, including nine Year 9 learners who completed Junior High School and are set to continue to Senior High School.

Guests were treated to a variety of cultural performances, including choir renditions, drama and dance presentations.

A violin performance by young pupil Kabuki was among the highlights of the ceremony, earning a standing ovation from the audience.

Outstanding pupils were recognised with awards for academic excellence, discipline and exemplary conduct, while teachers, staff and supportive parents were also honoured for their contributions to the school’s achievements.

The event ended with appreciation to all stakeholders for their continued support, as LEAP School reaffirmed its commitment to developing confident, disciplined and purpose-driven learners equipped to contribute meaningfully to national development.

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