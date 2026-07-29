UN to mark International Youth Day with global dialogue on corruption and young people’s future

Bright Ofori

The Executive Director of The Bright Future Alliance (TBFA), Bright Ofori, will represent Africa at a United Nations event marking International Youth Day 2026, where young people from around the world will examine how corruption affects their opportunities, aspirations and future.

Mr Ofori is expected to present the White Paper on Africa during a regional session at the event, which is scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026, under the theme, "Different Contexts, Common Aspirations."

His participation follows a regional consultation he led across Africa as part of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) YouthLED Integrity Advisory Board process.

The consultation gathered the views and experiences of young people across the continent on the impact of corruption and how it affects their access to opportunities, public services and participation in decision-making.

The findings from the consultation have been compiled into the White Paper on Africa, which will be presented at the International Youth Day event.

The event is expected to bring together young researchers, activists and changemakers from different regions to discuss the impact of corruption on young people and explore ways to promote fairness, integrity and equal opportunities.

It will also feature findings from the "Stolen Futures: How Corruption Hurts Young People" report, prepared by members of the UNODC's YouthLED Integrity Advisory Board and consolidated by the Global Resource for Anti-Corruption Education and Youth Empowerment (GRACE) Initiative.

The report draws on surveys and focus group consultations involving more than 1,000 young people across over 90 countries.

It highlights how corruption can restrict access to education and employment, deepen inequalities, limit social mobility and undermine young people's confidence in public institutions.

According to the report, although the nature and impact of corruption vary across countries and regions, young people share common aspirations for fairness, dignity, equal opportunities, accountable institutions and a meaningful role in decisions that affect their lives and futures.

Mr Ofori will join representatives from other regions to present regional perspectives during a session on Regional Consultations and White Papers.

The White Paper on the Americas will be presented by Tania Bello Regalado of El Salvador, while Shanzeh Rehman of Pakistan will present the White Paper on Asia and the Middle East.

Isaiah Thomas of Trinidad and Tobago will present the White Paper on the Caribbean, while Esma Gumberidze of Georgia will present the White Paper on Europe.

The programme will also feature an open discussion and reflection session before the event concludes.

According to the organisers, the International Youth Day event will place the experiences of young people at the centre of discussions on corruption and explore practical ways to build a future defined by fairness, integrity and equal opportunity.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.