The world in crisis, the world in transition: The UN and the weight of the next secretary-general

Justice Alor

Introduction: A world at the crossroads

In January 2027, the United Nations will welcome its tenth Secretary-General. That individual will step into an office that is simultaneously more consequential and more contested than at any other moment in recent memory.

The world they will inherit is fractured along fault lines that have been deepening for years – a planet scorched by climate change, shaken by armed conflict, corroded from within by the rise of authoritarianism, and increasingly uncertain about the durability of the international rules-based order. The candidate who takes the helm of the UN Secretariat will not merely be managing a global bureaucracy. They will be charged with advocating for the most vulnerable and marginalised peoples on earth at a moment when the very institutions designed to protect them are under siege.

From the 21st to 22nd April 2026, candidates: Michelle Bachelet Jeria (Former President of Chile); Rafael Mariano Grossi (Former Argentine Ambassador to Austria); Rebeca Grynspan Mayufis (Former Second Lady of Costa Rica and current Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development – UNCTAD); and Macky Sall (Former President of Senegal), for the position will participate in interactive dialogues – live, webcast hearings before UN member states and civil society – as part of a selection process that is itself a testament to how far, and how unevenly, the world has moved toward transparency and accountability in multilateral governance.1

These dialogues represent a rare and precious window: a moment to scrutinise the vision, the courage, and the competence of those who aspire to lead humanity's most ambitious collective enterprise.

1 United Nations. (2026). Selection and appointment of the next Secretary-General.

This article examines the immense challenge awaiting the next Secretary-General, surveys the legacies of all who have held the post, pays tribute to the departing António Guterres, and argues that the appointment now underway may be among the most consequential in the UN's eighty-year history.

Part I: The Fractured World the Next Secretary-General Will Inherit

The Climate Emergency: A Civilisational Reckoning

Climate change is no longer a forecast. It is a present-tense catastrophe. António Guterres has spent his tenure repeating a message that the world has been slow to internalise: the planet is on a knife's edge.2 The top ten hottest years on record have all occurred in the past decade. Sea levels are rising at accelerating rates, threatening the sovereign existence of small island states and coastal cities alike. Extreme weather events – droughts, floods, hurricanes, wildfires – are displacing communities at a pace that humanitarian systems cannot absorb.

The 2024 Summit of the Future adopted a Pact that committed nations to dramatic emissions reductions, a $500 billion annual stimulus for sustainable development, and reforms to the international financial architecture to support climate-vulnerable developing nations.3 Yet commitments remain chronically underfulfilled. Africa – a continent that contributes least to global emissions – received only one per cent of global renewable energy installations in recent years, even as its populations suffer disproportionately from climate impacts.4 The next Secretary-General must galvanise political will that has thus far proven disappointingly elusive, holding the wealthiest nations accountable to their pledges while amplifying the voices of those who bear the greatest burden.

1.2 The Erosion of State Sovereignty and the Assault on International Law

The post-1945 international order was constructed on a foundational principle: the sovereign equality of states, enshrined in the UN Charter. That principle has never been perfectly observed, but in recent years its erosion has accelerated at an alarming rate. Russia's full-scale invasion of

Ukraine in 2022 constituted one of the most brazen violations of territorial sovereignty in the post-Cold War era, shattering the European security architecture and testing the limits of the United Nations' capacity to enforce collective security when a permanent member of the Security Council is the aggressor. The conflict in Gaza has raised equally grave questions about the accountability of states under international humanitarian law.

Beyond these headline conflicts, more subtle forms of sovereignty violation have proliferated: disinformation campaigns targeting foreign electoral processes, economic coercion disguised as trade policy, and the weaponisation of energy supply chains. The multilateral system, as the President of the General Assembly Annalena Baerbock observed, is "not only under pressure – it is under attack."5 The next Secretary-General must be both a principled guardian of the Charter and a nimble diplomat capable of navigating a world in which the great powers are deeply divided.

1.3 The Wave of Autocratisation and Democratic Backsliding

Democracy and good governance are under growing strain across the world. Freedom House's Freedom in the World 2026 report, the most recent edition of its kind, documents that global freedom declined for the twentieth consecutive year in 2025. A total of 54 countries experienced deterioration in their political rights and civil liberties during the year, while only 35 countries registered improvements.6

The V-Dem Institute finds that nearly a quarter of the world's countries were undergoing episodes of autocratisation in 2025, with the average level of liberal democracy falling back to levels last seen in 1985.7

This is not simply a phenomenon of the developing world or weak states. Democratic backsliding has manifested in consolidated democracies that once served as international benchmarks.

The institutional erosion of checks and balances, the politicisation of the judiciary, the suppression of press freedom, and the delegitimisation of electoral outcomes have become familiar instruments in the toolkit and script of leaders who arrive at power through democratic means and proceed to dismantle the architecture that brought them there. As Carnegie Endowment researchers observed in late 2025, the world's democratic trajectory is "hovering uncertainly between two paths" – further erosion and fragile recovery.8

For the United Nations, democratic backsliding poses a profound dilemma. The organisation must respect the sovereign right of member states to determine their own systems of governance, yet its founding principles are deeply rooted in human rights, the rule of law, and the dignity of every person. The next Secretary-General must find a way to speak truth to power without surrendering the diplomatic relationships that give the UN its operational reach.

1.4 World Peace Under Attack: Conflicts, Fragmentation, and the Limits of Multilateralism

The world today is plagued by multiple simultaneous armed conflicts of devastating scale. Wars in Sudan, Ukraine, Gaza, and Myanmar – among others – have produced humanitarian catastrophes of staggering proportions. Millions have been displaced. Millions more face famine.

The international community's capacity for conflict prevention has been undermined by geopolitical divisions that have, at times, rendered the Security Council paralysed on precisely the crises where decisive action was most needed.

The proliferation of non-state armed actors, the increasing use of artificial intelligence in warfare, the militarisation of outer space, and the renewed threat of nuclear escalation compound a security landscape of extraordinary complexity.

The next Secretary-General will have to be both a moral voice and a practical peacemaker – someone capable of negotiating with all parties, maintaining the UN's credibility, and advocating relentlessly for civilian protection even when the politics of doing so are deeply uncomfortable.

1.5 Multilateralism Under Strain: Funding, Relevance, and Reform

Beneath all these crises lies a structural challenge that may be the deepest of all: multilateralism itself is underfunded, under-trusted, and in need of fundamental reform. Major powers have at various points withheld financial contributions, undermined UN mandates, or sidestepped multilateral frameworks in favour of bilateral or unilateral action.

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) – the world's most comprehensive roadmap for human progress – are critically off track, with an annual financing gap of some four trillion dollars.9

The next Secretary-General inherits an organisation that is simultaneously indispensable and embattled. The challenge is not merely to defend the UN's relevance but to reinvent it – to build institutions that reflect the realities of the twenty-first century, not the power arrangements of 1945.

Part II: The Legacy of the Secretaries-General – From Lie to Guterres

To understand what the next Secretary-General must accomplish, it is instructive to examine the record of those who came before. Each has governed under different circumstances, shaped the office in different ways, and left a legacy that illuminates the possibilities and limits of multilateral leadership.

2.1 Trygve Lie (1946–1952): The Founding Navigator

Trygve Lie of Norway became the first Secretary-General of the United Nations on 1 February 1946, tasked with the almost impossibly ambitious charge of turning the organisation's founding charter into operational reality.10 His tenure was defined by the tensions of an incipient Cold War that immediately complicated his every effort. He mediated the Berlin Blockade, the crisis in Kashmir, and the Indonesian struggle for independence.

His most consequential and ultimately fatal decision was his support for the UN's intervention in the Korean War in 1950 – a position that earned him the enduring hostility of the Soviet Union and led him to resign under fierce pressure in November 1952. Lie demonstrated both the potential for the Secretary-General to exercise moral leadership and the very real limits imposed by great power rivalries.

2.2 Dag Hammarskjöld (1953–1961): The Gold Standard

Dag Hammarskjöld of Sweden is widely regarded as the greatest Secretary-General in the history of the United Nations. A Swedish diplomat of quiet brilliance and extraordinary moral courage, he transformed the office into an active force for international peace rather than a passive

instrument of the Security Council.11 He pioneered the concept of UN peacekeeping, deploying forces to the Suez Crisis in 1956 and the Congo in 1960. He developed the doctrine of "preventive diplomacy" – the idea that the Secretary-General should intervene proactively in conflicts before they escalate beyond the point of resolution.

His death in a plane crash over Northern Rhodesia in September 1961, while on a peacekeeping mission in the Congo, remains one of the most tragic losses in the history of international diplomacy. The ideal of the Secretary-General as a courageous, independent, morally grounded global conscience is largely his creation.

2.3 U Thant (1961–1971): The Peacemaker at the Brink

U Thant of Burma (now Myanmar) assumed the role under the shadow of Hammarskjöld's death at one of the most dangerous moments of the twentieth century. His most celebrated achievement was facilitating the back-channel communications between the United States and the Soviet Union during the Cuban Missile Crisis in October 1962, helping to prevent a nuclear confrontation that might have ended civilisation as the world knew it.12

He also successfully resolved the Congo crisis that had claimed his predecessor's life. His tenure demonstrated the Secretary-General's unique capacity to function as a trusted intermediary when the major powers are unwilling or unable to negotiate directly with each other.

2.4 Kurt Waldheim (1972–1981): The Bureaucrat in a Cold War

Kurt Waldheim of Austria served during one of the tensest periods of the Cold War, navigating a world of proxy conflicts, decolonisation struggles, and growing demands from the developing world for a New International Economic Order.

His tenure was efficient and managerial, but lacked the inspirational vision of his predecessors. It was subsequently overshadowed by revelations about his wartime past in the Nazi German military – a scandal that damaged not only his own reputation but, to some degree, the credibility of the selection process that had twice elevated him to the organisation's highest office.13

2.5 Javier Pérez de Cuéllar (1982–1991): The Quiet Achiever

Javier Pérez de Cuéllar of Peru governed the UN during a transformative period that saw the end of the Cold War and created new possibilities for multilateral action. A consummate diplomat of the old school, he played a decisive role in negotiating peace agreements in El Salvador, Cambodia, and Namibia, and facilitated the Iraqi withdrawal from Kuwait in 1991 through patient, understated diplomatic effort.14 His tenure illustrates how quiet, persistent diplomacy – often conducted far from public view – can yield historic results.

2.6 Boutros Boutros-Ghali (1992–1996): The Intellectual Reformer

Boutros Boutros-Ghali of Egypt became the first African and Arab Secretary-General, arriving at what initially appeared to be a golden moment for multilateralism in the aftermath of the Cold War. His visionary report An Agenda for Peace (1992) outlined an ambitious framework for the UN's role in conflict prevention, peacekeeping, and peacebuilding that remains intellectually influential decades later.

Yet his tenure was also marked by the failures of the early 1990s – the UN's inability to prevent genocide in Rwanda and ethnic cleansing in Bosnia – failures for which the organisation bore collective shame.15 He became the only Secretary-General to be denied a second term, vetoed by the United States in 1996 over fundamental disagreements about UN reform and the organisation's role in American foreign policy.

2.7 Kofi Annan (1997–2006): The Global Conscience

Kofi Annan of Ghana was the first Secretary-General to rise from within the ranks of the UN Secretariat, and he brought to the role a combination of institutional knowledge, personal charisma, and moral seriousness that redefined the office. He was the architect of the Millennium Development Goals, the progenitor of the Responsibility to Protect (R2P) doctrine – a revolutionary re-articulation of the relationship between state sovereignty and human rights – and the driving force behind the creation of the UN Global Compact, bringing the private sector into the multilateral framework for the first time in a systematic way.16 He and the United Nations jointly received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2001. His tenure was not without its crises – most notably the Iraq War in 2003, which he called a violation of the UN Charter, and the Oil-for-Food scandal, which he recorded in his memo “Interventions: A Life In War And Peace” – but his legacy as a transformative, visionary leader remains largely intact.

2.8 Ban Ki-moon (2007–2016): The Quiet Engine

Ban Ki-moon of South Korea served for a decade during which climate change moved from a peripheral concern to the defining challenge of the era. He was instrumental in building the political consensus that produced the Paris Agreement on Climate Change in 2015 – arguably the most significant multilateral achievement in the field of environmental governance.17

He also oversaw the adoption of the Sustainable Development Goals and the 2030 Agenda, creating the most comprehensive global framework for human development ever adopted. His leadership style was cautious and consensus-oriented, earning both criticism for excessive restraint and credit for effectiveness behind the scenes.

2.9 António Guterres (2017–Present): The Indispensable Voice in Turbulent Times

António Guterres of Portugal has served as the ninth Secretary-General at a moment of unparalleled global turbulence, and his record is a testament to what principled, courageous leadership can achieve even against the most formidable headwinds. A former Prime Minister of Portugal, President of the Socialist International, and UN High Commissioner for Refugees – under whose leadership UNHCR underwent its most profound structural reform in history and responded to some of the largest displacement crises since World War Two18 – Guterres arrived at the UN with both the political credentials and the humanitarian instincts the moment demanded.

The challenges he has faced are without precedent in the organisation's modern era: a global pandemic that killed millions and shattered economic and social progress; the Russian invasion of Ukraine; multiple catastrophic wars producing massive civilian casualties; accelerating climate breakdown; and a mounting crisis of multilateralism itself, as some of the world's most powerful states began to retreat from international obligations and institutions.

Through it all, Guterres has been the most consistent, courageous, and morally clear voice on the global stage. His achievements are numerous and significant:

The 2024 Summit of the Future – convened under his leadership – produced the Pact for the Future, described as "the most comprehensive international agreement in decades", encompassing the Global Digital Compact (the first universal framework for AI governance) and the Declaration on Future Generations.19 This represented, in his own words, an attempt to "bring multilateralism back from the brink" at a moment when the international system was "heading off the rails."

On climate, Guterres has been relentless and unflinching. He declared a "code red for humanity" following the IPCC's Sixth Assessment Report, confronted fossil fuel companies and their enablers with unprecedented directness, and pressed developed nations to honour their adaptation finance commitments to vulnerable states.20 When he stated in January 2025 that the world had "just endured a decade of deadly heat" – the top ten hottest years on record all occurring within that period – it was a statement not of despair but of determination: "We must exit this road to ruin – and we have no time to lose."

On human rights, Guterres has demonstrated genuine moral independence. He condemned Hamas's attacks on 7 October 2023 while simultaneously demanding accountability for the "clear violations of international humanitarian law" in Gaza, noting that the Palestinian people had been subjected to decades of occupation – a position that earned him the enmity of the Israeli government, which declared him persona non grata in October 2024.21 That willingness to speak truth to the powerful, at personal and institutional cost, is the hallmark of great UN leadership.

On UN reform, Guterres has been equally determined. His "Our Common Agenda" report (2021) set out a comprehensive vision for reinventing the multilateral system, and his advocacy for Security Council reform – particularly greater representation for Africa and the Global South – has been consistent and principled.22

History will record António Guterres as a Secretary-General of exceptional conviction who governed during a period of exceptional difficulty, and who never allowed the weight of global crisis to diminish his faith in the possibility of collective human progress. The baton he passes in 2027 is a heavy one – but it is also one he has carried with extraordinary grace and courage in turbulent times.

Part III: What the Next Secretary-General Must Be

The selection process now underway is, as the President of the General Assembly has said, "a chance to send a clear message about who we are and what the United Nations stands for."23 It is also, in a deeper sense, a referendum on whether the world's nations retain the political will to invest in multilateral solutions to multilateral problems.

The next Secretary-General must possess a rare combination of qualities. They must be a skilled diplomat who can work with governments of all persuasions, including authoritarian ones, without compromising the UN's foundational values. They must be a moral voice of genuine conviction who is willing to say uncomfortable things to powerful states and to accept the consequences. They must understand the technical dimensions of climate science, digital governance, and global finance, while retaining the human empathy that animates the UN's humanitarian mission. They must be an institutional reformer capable of modernising a complex global bureaucracy, and a coalition-builder capable of negotiating consensus among 193 deeply divided member states.

Above all, they must understand that the people who most depend on the United Nations – the refugees, the displaced, the stateless, the hungry, the marginalised – are not abstractions or statistics. They are the reason the organisation was built, and they are the measure by which it will ultimately be judged.

The interactive dialogues beginning in the fourth week of April 2026 are a beginning, not an end. They offer candidates a chance to demonstrate not only what they know, but who they are – what they believe, what they are willing to fight for, and whether they possess the moral stamina and intellectual courage that the moment demands.

The world is watching. The world is waiting. And the world will ask the real questions.

Conclusion: The Moment Demands More Than Management

The United Nations was founded on a simple but revolutionary proposition: that the nations of the world, despite their differences, share a common interest in peace, human dignity, and collective progress. That proposition has never been more urgently necessary, and never more difficult to sustain, than it is today.

From Trygve Lie's foundational work through Dag Hammarskjöld's moral courage, Kofi Annan's transformative vision, and Guterres's unflinching advocacy, each Secretary-General has contributed to building the imperfect but irreplaceable architecture of global cooperation. The tenth occupant of that office will inherit their combined legacy – and will be called upon to defend and deepen it against forces that are stronger, more organised, and more globally networked than at any previous moment in the UN's history.

A world of collapsing democracies, surging authoritarianism, climate catastrophe, and fragmented security requires not merely a competent administrator but a genuine leader – someone who can hold the mirror of international law and human rights up to the powerful, and hold the hands of the powerless with equal commitment. The stakes could not be higher. The hour could not be more urgent. The choice could not be more consequential.

As Secretary-General Guterres himself has said: "Together, we can make [this] a new beginning. Not as a world divided. But as nations united."24 The responsibility for whether that aspiration is realised rests, in part, with whoever next stands behind the podium of the world's most indispensable institution.

About The Author

Justice Alor is an emerging governance and public policy professional based in Accra, Ghana, with a B.A. in Political Science and Study of Religions from the University of Ghana.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.