Sekondi College beats Bompeh SHTS and Annor Adjaye SHS to qualify for 2026 NSMQ Championship

Sekondi College has secured a place at the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) Championship after delivering a dominant performance in the fifth contest of the Western Regional Qualifiers.

The Cape Coast Road-based school finished the contest with 73 points to comfortably defeat Bompeh Senior High Technical School and Annor Adjaye Senior High School and claim one of the region’s qualification slots.

Bompeh SHTS placed second with 26 points, while Annor Adjaye SHS ended the contest with seven points.

Sekondi College established control from the opening round, capitalising on bonus opportunities and providing accurate answers to build an early lead.

Although Bompeh SHTS attempted a comeback in the later stages of the contest, the gap created by Sekondi College proved too wide to overcome.

The school’s dominance was further evident during the speed race, where its contestants answered the first two questions correctly and maintained a strong run throughout the round.

Annor Adjaye SHS, meanwhile, struggled during the speed race and failed to record a correct answer in that section.

Sekondi College capped off an impressive display in the GOIL Riddle Bonanza round, correctly solving all four riddles to complete a clean sweep and reinforce their commanding victory.

With a combination of speed, accuracy and consistency, Sekondi College secured their qualification to the 2026 NSMQ Championship and will represent the Western Region on the national stage.

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