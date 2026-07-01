Royal Diadem School celebrates 2026 graduates, urges discipline and integrity as students transition to SHS

Royal Diadem School has held its 2026 graduation ceremony, celebrating the achievements of its Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) graduates while urging them to uphold discipline, integrity and academic excellence as they transition to senior high school.

The ceremony took place on Sunday, July 26, 2026, and brought together more than 200 parents, teachers, alumni and guests. The event marked the completion of basic education for the Class of 2026.

The programme featured cultural performances, choreography, spoken word presentations and an awards segment recognising both students and staff for outstanding contributions during the academic year.

Addressing the ceremony, Headmaster Mr Nichols Amevor congratulated the graduates and encouraged them to build on the school’s legacy of academic excellence.

“Today is a day of celebration, thanksgiving, and reflection. You have proudly become part of this rich legacy, and we believe you will continue to uphold the excellent reputation of your alma mater,” he said.

He noted that Royal Diadem School’s first batch of students graduated 20 years ago with strong results and said the institution has remained committed to quality education anchored on discipline and Christian values.

Mr Amevor urged the graduates to remain focused and to recognise the sacrifices made by their parents.

“Excellence is not achieved by chance but through hard work, consistency, discipline and a willingness to learn,” he said. “Your parents have made tremendous sacrifices to provide you with a quality education. Honour their investment by remaining focused and striving to make them proud.”

He further advised the students to be intentional about their friendships and remain guided by the values instilled in them during their time at the school.

“Talent may open doors, but discipline keeps them open,” he added. “Wherever life takes you, remember that you are ambassadors of Royal Diadem School.”

The Head of Operations, Mrs Esther Oti, said the ceremony reflected more than academic success, but also personal growth and resilience.

“Today, we celebrate more than graduation. We celebrate the growth, resilience and limitless potential of every student,” she said.

Class teacher and Chairperson of the Disciplinary Committee, Patience A. Adjei, also reminded students that character would be key to their future success.

“Discipline gave you direction, education gave you knowledge, and character will determine your future,” she said.

She encouraged the graduates to carry forward values of excellence and integrity as they enter the next phase of their education.

The ceremony also recognised outstanding students for academic performance and behaviour. Award winners included Sekyibea Sackey as Overall Best Student, Esthelle Owusu-Kumi as Most Punctual, and Elorm Adjoa Mensah as Most Disciplined.

Other awardees were Munada Aminu-Mohammed (Most Improved Student), Nhyiraba Osei Tutu (Sports Personality), Tertullian Yirilabuo (Most Promising Student), and Angela Ewoenam (Best Behaved Student).

All teachers were also presented with appreciation awards in recognition of their dedication to teaching and mentorship.

Founded in 1992 by Rev. Louis Nortey and Margaret Nortey, Royal Diadem School started with 15 pupils and has grown into a major basic education institution in the Ga East Municipality. It currently serves about 600 students with a staff strength of 44 teaching and non-teaching personnel.

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