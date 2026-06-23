Three former Hohoe E.P. SHS students arrested over the destruction of school property

The Volta North Regional Police Command has arrested three former students of Hohoe E.P. Senior High School for allegedly destroying school property after completing the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The arrests follow a complaint lodged by the school authorities and the circulation of a viral video purportedly showing a group of former students vandalising a section of the school's water supply infrastructure shortly after writing their final examination papers.

The suspects have been identified as Rashid Suraj Dakpo, 19; Alhassan Mohammed, 20; and Abdul Kadri Abdulai, 20.

According to a statement issued by the Public Affairs Unit of the Volta North Regional Police Headquarters in Hohoe, the incident occurred on June 19, 2026, when about five former students allegedly damaged the school's water pipeline system before leaving campus for their respective homes.

The police said the arrests were the result of intelligence gathering and surveillance operations launched after the complaint was received from the school.

"The Regional Police Command deployed intelligence surveillance on suspects and apprehended three of them," the statement said.

The suspects have since been handed over to the Regional Investigations Department to assist with investigations and are expected to be processed for court.

Police indicated that efforts were ongoing to track down the remaining suspects captured in the video.

The incident comes amid increasing concerns over acts of vandalism by some final-year students following the completion of the WASSCE.

In recent years, a number of schools across the country have recorded incidents involving the destruction of dormitory facilities, classroom furniture, electrical fittings, water systems and other infrastructure by students celebrating the end of examinations.

Education authorities have repeatedly condemned the practice, describing it as a waste of public resources and a threat to efforts aimed at improving educational infrastructure.

Last week, the Ministry of Education issued a nationwide warning to final-year students, stressing that acts of vandalism would attract sanctions and possible criminal prosecution.

The ministry also directed school authorities to document and report all incidents of destruction through the Ghana Education Service (GES) for further action.

The Volta North Regional Police Command said the destruction of school property was becoming increasingly common and warned that anyone found engaging in such acts would face the full rigours of the law.

"The Command warns that any student caught engaging in these acts will face the full rigours of the law," the statement emphasised.

The police further appealed to parents, guardians, teachers and community leaders to educate young people on the legal and financial consequences of vandalising public property.

Education experts have long argued that the destruction of school facilities places an additional financial burden on government and taxpayers, as resources meant for educational improvement are diverted to repair damaged infrastructure.

The water pipeline reportedly damaged at Hohoe E.P. SHS forms part of facilities designed to support the welfare of students and staff, making its destruction a significant setback for the school.

Investigations are continuing, while police intensify efforts to arrest the remaining suspects believed to have participated in the incident.

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