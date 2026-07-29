Veteran British actor Tom Chadbon dies aged 80 after five-decade screen career

Veteran actor Tom Chadbon, best known for appearances in British television and film including Doctor Who and Game of Thrones, has died aged 80.

The Luton-born actor enjoyed a television career spanning almost 50 years, and also made a small appearance in Daniel Craig's first James Bond film, Casino Royale.

Fantom Events, a publishing and events company with which he had worked, confirmed in a social media post that the actor died last weekend.

Chadbon appeared opposite Tom Baker in the 1979 Doctor Who story City of Death, which drew more than 16 million viewers and remains the most-watched episode in the show's history.

Chadbon played private detective Duggan in the Paris-set story, which featured a plot to steal the Mona Lisa and a cameo from Monty Python's John Cleese.

The story was co-written by The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy creator, Douglas Adams.

He returned to Doctor Who in 1986 opposite Colin Baker, playing Merdeen in The Mysterious Planet.

Chadbon went on to appear in supporting roles in shows including Peep Show, The Bill, Midsomer Murders and Where the Heart Is.

In 1997, he appeared alongside Charles Dance, Diana Rigg and Emilia Fox in ITV's adaptation of Rebecca.

He also made regular appearances in Casualty between 2008 and 2011 as Henry Williams, the hospital's director of critical care.

His last television appearance came in the finale of the seventh series of Game of Thrones in 2017, in which he played High Septon Maynard.

Fantom Events said: "He was always a warm and friendly man to work with and we send our condolences to his family at this sad time."

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