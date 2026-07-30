Gabon’s Nguema pays homage to Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah

Gabonese President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema on Tuesday visited the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park in Accra, where he paid tribute to the memory and enduring legacy of Ghana’s founding President and a leading champion of Pan-Africanism, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

The park, designed by Don Arthur, is the iconic final resting place of the first President of Ghana, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, and his wife, Fathia Nkrumah.

President Nguema arrived in Accra on Tuesday for a three-day state visit at the invitation of his host, President John Dramani Mahama.

The Gabonese President was received at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park by Madam Ablah Dzifa Gomashie, the Minister of Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts of Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

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