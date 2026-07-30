National

Gabon’s Nguema pays homage to Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah

Source: GNA  
  30 July 2026 4:30am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Gabonese President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema on Tuesday visited the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park in Accra, where he paid tribute to the memory and enduring legacy of Ghana’s founding President and a leading champion of Pan-Africanism, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

The park, designed by Don Arthur, is the iconic final resting place of the first President of Ghana, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, and his wife, Fathia Nkrumah.

President Nguema arrived in Accra on Tuesday for a three-day state visit at the invitation of his host, President John Dramani Mahama.

The Gabonese President was received at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park by Madam Ablah Dzifa Gomashie, the Minister of Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts of Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group