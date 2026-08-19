AMA orders aboboyaa, tricycles to install reflectors, avoid major highways

All aboboyaa and tricycle operators in Accra will be required to fit their vehicles with reflectors by the end of August, Accra Mayor Michael Kpakpo Allotey has announced.

The directive forms part of measures by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) to improve road safety and make tricycles more visible to other road users, particularly at night and during periods of poor visibility.

Speaking to the media on August 19, Mr Allotey said the reflectors must be installed at the rear and on both sides of every aboboyaa and tricycle operating within the metropolis.

“All of them must have reflectors, the back and the sides,” the Mayor said.

He also directed operators of aboboyaa and tricycles to avoid using the inner lanes of major highways where side roads are available.

“If there are highways and there is a side road, you must always use the side road,” he stated.

According to the Mayor, operators who find themselves on highways without alternative side roads must take precautions and ensure their vehicles are clearly visible to other motorists.

“If there are no side roads, you must drive out early with reflectors on,” he added.

Mr Allotey said the directive applies to all operators of aboboyaa and tricycles within the Accra metropolis, regardless of the type of goods or services they provide.

He warned that the Assembly would begin enforcing the directive from the end of August.

“If anybody or any operator decides to go contrary to whatever we are saying, we will make sure the law takes place,” he warned.

The Mayor urged operators to comply with the new requirements before enforcement begins, stressing that the measures are intended to reduce the risk of accidents and improve the safety of all road users.

He further called on aboboyaa and tricycle operators to exercise caution when using major roads and to cooperate with the authorities as the Assembly works to improve road safety across Accra.

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