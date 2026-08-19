National Apprenticeship Programme surpasses 10,000 target, reaches 14,000 beneficiaries – NYA

Audio By Carbonatix
Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Osman Ayariga, has disclosed that the National Apprenticeship Programme has exceeded its initial target of 10,000 beneficiaries, reaching about 14,000 young Ghanaians.
He said the achievement reflected the government’s commitment to equipping young people with practical skills that could improve their employment prospects and enable them to establish their own businesses.
Speaking at the National Youth Forum organised by the Ministry for Youth Development and Empowerment at UPSA on Wednesday, August 19, Mr Ayariga said the programme was not only focused on enrolling young people but also ensuring that beneficiaries received the support required to succeed.
“We have exceeded our target of 10,000 for the National Apprenticeship Programme to 14,000,” he said.
According to him, attention was now being placed on providing beneficiaries with the necessary training, mentoring and standardisation to ensure that the skills they acquire meet acceptable standards.
Mr Ayariga said the ultimate objective was to produce young people who could translate their skills into sustainable livelihoods and contribute meaningfully to Ghana’s economy.
He stressed that skills development remained critical to addressing youth unemployment and creating a generation of young entrepreneurs capable of generating employment for others.
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