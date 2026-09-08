Twelve girls participate in Egli Studios’ maiden Besties Camp

What started as a children's podcast is evolving into something bigger: a thriving community of girls finding friendship, discovering themselves, and creating memories that matter.

Egli Studios officially launched Besties, a groundbreaking community initiative extending beyond digital content, with the inaugural Besties Summer Camp this September.

Over three days, from September 2-4. twelve girls, including the four original Best Girlfriends hosts, participated in an immersive 60-hour residential experience designed to blend entertainment with meaningful learning and authentic connection.

The camp is a major milestone for the production company, showing it's expanding from podcast and TV into live experiences and community building.

"When we started Best Girlfriends, we knew we were creating more than a podcast," said Aggor Yorm, Founder of Egli Studios and Camp Director. "We wanted girls to have a space where they could see themselves, hear their voices reflected and know that they belonged. Besties is the next step in that vision."

The three-day camp kicked off with a welcome party featuring music from DJ Galdem, games, food, karaoke and informal bonding sessions that helped the girls settle into their shared living space and begin forming friendships.

From there, the itinerary balanced creativity with skill-building. Girls participated in pottery workshops where they worked with clay, attended a beading and fashion masterclass with renowned designer Kofi Akotua, and competed in cooking challenges, including a spirited Indomie cook-off where teams worked under pressure to create their best dishes.

Fitness sessions, outdoor games, and team competitions provided movement and friendly rivalry throughout the experience. But the camp's organizers were intentional about including substance alongside the fun.

One standout moment came during a candid session with Lady, a former Miss Malaika Ghana winner, who facilitated an age-appropriate discussion on menstrual hygiene. The session included practical lessons on proper use and positioning of sanitary pads, a topic many girls never receive formal education about.

"Besties isn't just about entertainment," Yorm explained. "It's about creating a space where girls can learn about themselves, ask questions that might feel uncomfortable elsewhere, and have meaningful conversations while still enjoying the magic of being young."

This philosophy guided every aspect of the camp's design, from the activities chosen to the people invited to facilitate them.

Throughout the 60-hour experience, professional cameras captured every moment, the laughter, the challenges, the conflicts and resolutions. The girls had access to a diary room where they could reflect privately and share individual perspectives, bringing an authentic reality television element to the proceedings.

That footage is currently in post-production and will be presented as a Besties reality television experience, with the programme set to air on television platforms soon. The reality format adds another layer to Egli Studios' content strategy, transforming the camp experience into shareable, watchable content for a broader audience.

The ambition behind Besties extends far beyond this inaugural camp. Egli Studios envisions a comprehensive ecosystem combining content, experiences, events, creative workshops, mentorship opportunities and community engagement.

"The first camp was a beginning," Yorm said. "Besties is being built as a place where girls can find their people, try something new, discover their interests, have important conversations, laugh together and leave with stories of their own."

According to the studio, future iterations of the camp will expand in scope and scale, with plans to reach more girls across different regions and potentially create year-round programming beyond the summer experience.

Best Girlfriends, which launched as a podcast featuring four young female hosts discussing friendship, culture, dreams and personal development, has grown into a multi-platform phenomenon with a strong following across television, YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram.

The transition to Besties represents Egli Studios' recognition that modern audiences, particularly young people, crave authentic connection and real-world experiences, not just digital content.

"Best Girlfriends started the conversation. Besties is building the community," Yorm reflected. "And after 60 hours, 12 girls and one house, that community has officially begun."

Egli Studios has confirmed that the Besties reality television programme will debut soon on Egli Studios YouTube channel.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.