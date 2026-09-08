Afrodancehall prodigy TMBwoy debuts new album “Chapter one”

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian Afrodancehall artiste TMBwoy has released his debut album, ‘’Chapter One,” marking a significant milestone in his growing career.
Now available in all stores, the project arrives as TMBwoy’s first full-length body of work, following a string of singles and collaborations that have gradually introduced his voice, energy and ambition to Ghana’s music audience.
‘’Chapter One” is rooted in the Afrodancehall sound. The album blends the bass-heavy drive and rhythmic bounce of dancehall with African percussion, reggae influences and contemporary Afrobeats melodies. Its sound is lively and youthful, balancing club-ready grooves with a melodic approach that makes the songs easy to connect with.
The project gives TMBwoy room to present more than the short, immediate impact of a standalone single. His vocal delivery remains direct and energetic, carrying the confidence associated with dancehall, while the melodies add a softer and more accessible layer to the music. The album’s production draws from familiar African dancefloor rhythms, but keeps the tempo and attitude of Jamaican-rooted dancehall in focus.
“Chapter One” offers a colourful mix of movement, melody and street-inspired expression, with Afrodancehall serving as the album’s central musical foundation. The project draws strength from the genre’s fusion of African rhythm and dancehall energy, while also carrying the vibrancy of Afrobeats and the warmth of reggae-inflected music. That combination reflects the direction of a new generation of Ghanaian artistes using Afrodancehall to create music with a distinct local identity and wider African appeal.
The 9-track album includes collaborations with two of Ghana’s exciting contemporary voices, Beeztrap KOTM and OlivetheBoy, on “Cover” and “Touch,” respectively.
The release also represents the next step in TMBwoy’s steady rise in the Ghanaian music industry. Rather than arriving with one viral moment, the artiste has built his profile gradually, releasing singles, growing a community of listeners and taking opportunities to place his name before new audiences. ‘’Chapter One” serves as the clearest statement yet of that progress.
TMBwoy came to wider public attention after Ghanaian dancehall star Stonebwoy gave him a platform to showcase his talent. That exposure helped introduce the emerging artiste to a broader audience and opened the door for further industry recognition. Before releasing his debut album, TMBwoy also featured on Stonebwoy’s BNNG 16-track project, ‘’Tribes and Tongues,” a credit that strengthened his visibility within the dancehall space.
Born Einstein Boakye and hailing from Dunkwa-On-Offin in Ghana’s Central Region, TMBwoy is one of the emerging voices shaping Ghana’s Afrodancehall movement. His music is primarily defined by a fusion of African rhythms, dancehall energy and reggae
influences. With “Chapter One”, he takes a decisive step from releasing individual songs to presenting a complete artistic statement, as he continues to chart his path in the Ghanaian and African music scene.
STREAM “CHAPTER ONE” HERE:
CHAPTER ONE - Tracklist
- Intro
- High
- Who Is Ah Friend
- Shine Up
- Cover (feat. Beeztrap KOTM)
- Designer
- Toast
- Touch (feat. OlivetheBoy)
- Gyalis
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