Kofi San to launch third studio album ‘Alpha’s Miracle’ on August 16

Ghanaian gospel musician Kofi San is set to unveil his third studio album, Alpha’s Miracle, at a special launch event in Accra on August 16, 2026.

The event, expected to attract gospel music lovers and industry stakeholders, will take place at the Garrison Methodist Presbyterian Church in Burma Camp. It follows the success of his previous albums, Jehovah Over Do and Genesis, and marks another milestone in the singer’s growing ministry through music.

Known in private life as Francis Kofi Demanyah, Kofi San has built a reputation for delivering inspirational songs centred on faith, hope and spiritual transformation. His latest project is expected to continue that tradition with a collection of songs rooted in Christian worship and personal testimony.

The artiste is currently promoting his latest single, Mafata, featuring Harmony Deh.

Kofi San’s music has earned recognition from several award schemes over the years. In 2018, his song Which Kind God won the Best Traditional Gospel Song award at the Ghana National Gospel Music Awards.

The following year, he received a nomination for Uncovered Artiste of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards UK.

In 2020, his single Praise and Raise secured nominations for Best Songwriter and Best Gospel Artiste of the Year at the Greater Accra Music Awards.

His international recognition continued in 2023 when his song Closer earned five nominations at the Gospel Choice Music Awards USA. In the same year, he staged the maiden edition of his worship event, Heavenian in Worship.

Away from music, Kofi San serves as a military officer and Medical Equipment Technician at the 37 Military Hospital. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from Ho Technical University.

He is also affiliated with several professional music bodies, including the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP), the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) and the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO).

Raised in a devout Christian home, Kofi San discovered his passion for gospel music at an early age through church activities. He gradually honed his craft by performing at church programmes, school events and community concerts before establishing himself as an independent gospel artiste.

Today, he is recognised for songs that communicate messages of faith, encouragement and hope, while using his music ministry to inspire audiences and promote peace, unity and spiritual growth.

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