Papacito P bets on ‘My Bebe’ to launch new era ahead of debut album

Ghanaian musician and multi-talented creative Angelo Boateng, popularly known as Papacito P, is hoping to make a major impact on the music scene with his latest single, “My Bebe”, which serves as the headline release ahead of his debut album.

The release marks a new chapter for the artiste, who previously performed under the name Angelo B before adopting Papacito P as part of a broader rebranding exercise.

He said the new identity is intended to make it easier for fans to find and recognise his music across digital stores and streaming platforms while establishing a stronger connection between his name and artistic identity.

Papacito P said “My Bebe” was created organically during studio sessions rather than from any particular inspiration or personal experience.

The song will feature on his upcoming debut album and is being positioned as the key release in his current campaign as he seeks to introduce his sound to a wider audience.

Beyond performing, the artiste has taken a hands-on approach to the production of his music, handling the production, mixing and mastering of his own songs. That level of creative involvement, he says, allows him to maintain greater control over his sound and ensure that his records reflect his artistic direction from conception through to completion.

With “My Bebe” leading the campaign for his debut album, Papacito P is seeking to turn his recent rebrand into a defining new phase of his career. He hopes the single will broaden his audience, strengthen his presence across streaming platforms and establish him as a distinctive voice within Ghana’s competitive music industry.

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