Mahama calls for stronger support for women’s football

President John Mahama has called for greater investment in women’s football, arguing that Ghana has consistently given more financial support to the men’s game despite the women’s stronger record of winning trophies.

He said Ghana must deliberately support women’s football and help raise the standard of the women’s game.

“Indeed, we have done much better in women’s football than in men’s football. Our women have won more trophies for us than the men, and yet we put all the money into men’s football,” he said.

He made the comments when Ghana Premier League champions Medeama Sporting Club, MTN FA Cup holders Nations FC, and Ampem Darkoa Ladies paid a courtesy call on him ahead of their continental campaigns.

President Mahama said the disparity was evident even during the courtesy call, where he felt Ampem Darkoa Ladies had initially received less attention.

“Even today, you can see the discrimination. Ampem Darkoa were here, and they were almost ignored until I intervened. Yet look at the presentation she made, very eloquent,” he said.

He called for deliberate measures to bridge the gap in support for the two sides of the game.

“In the spirit of affirmative action, we must deliberately support women’s football and help bring the women’s teams up,” President Mahama said.

The President’s comments come as Ampem Darkoa Ladies continue to represent Ghana in continental women’s football.

Support for continental campaigns

President Mahama also announced financial support for the three clubs ahead of their continental campaigns.

Medeama Sporting Club will receive GH¢342,000, equivalent to US$30,000. Nations Football Club will receive GH¢228,000, equivalent to US$20,000, while Ampem Darkoa Ladies Football Club will receive GH¢114,000, equivalent to US$10,000.

President Mahama also said that allocations have been made in this year’s budget for the construction of ten new stadia, including in the Oti, Western North, Ahafo, Bono East, Savannah, and Northeast regions.

He said the government would also support athletics, boxing, and other sporting disciplines when the Sports Development Fund becomes fully operational.

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