Sadio Mane, Achraf Hakimi make 2026 Ballon d’Or shortlist

Africa will have two representatives on the 2026 men’s Ballon d’Or shortlist, with Senegal forward Sadio Mane and Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi among the 30 nominees.

Mane, who plays for Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr, earns a place on the shortlist following another strong season at both club and international level.

The Senegal international was named Player of the Tournament after his country’s controversial victory in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final and also helped Al Nassr secure the league title.

Mane is one of Africa’s most decorated players of the modern era and previously finished fourth in the 2019 Ballon d’Or voting.

Hakimi, meanwhile, has been recognised after another impressive campaign with Paris Saint-Germain.

The Morocco international has established himself as one of the leading full-backs in world football and is part of a strong PSG contingent on this year’s shortlist, with 10 players from the European champions nominated.

Hakimi will also be hoping to make history by becoming the first Moroccan player to win the men’s Ballon d’Or.

The African duo will compete against some of the biggest names in world football, including reigning winner Ousmane Dembele, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Lamine Yamal, Harry Kane, Vinicius Junior and Rodri.

The 2026 Ballon d’Or winner will be announced later this year.

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