Morocco and PSG player Hakimi to stand trial on rape charge

Audio By Carbonatix
Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi, who is due to join the Morocco squad against Scotland later on Friday, said he faced trial on a rape charge and welcomed the opportunity to put across his point of view.
Hakimi, 27, who played for Morocco during its World Cup opener against Brazil on Sunday, had appealed his referral to a criminal court.
French media reported earlier that the Versailles appeals court had rejected the appeal, paving the way for his trial in a criminal court at some point in the future.
The Reuters Daily Briefing newsletter provides all the news you need to start your day. Sign up here.
"Today, a story that isn't mine is being told at the expense of my family, my life, and above all, the truth. Sometimes I feel like I've become an easy target," the star defender wrote in a post on social media platform X.
"I've been waiting for this trial since day one. And now I'm looking forward to it. Finally, I'll be able to speak out."
It was not immediately clear when the trial would start. The Versailles appeals court, Hakimi's lawyer, PSG, and the Moroccan national football association did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
It was also not immediately clear whether Hakimi would take to the pitch in Boston later on Friday.
The Nanterre prosecutor's office opened an investigation in 2023 after an allegation of rape was made against Hakimi. French newspaper Le Parisien reported at the time that a then-24-year-old woman said she had been raped.
Latest Stories
-
NPP beats NDC with 49% support in new APL national vote tracker
24 seconds
-
Business incubators as a de-Risking tool for SME financing in Ghana
2 minutes
-
Why Ghana can’t ignore plastic pollution and marine litter: A World Ocean Day reflection
9 minutes
-
Ghana’s economy set for 5.9-6.1% growth in 2026 despite Middle East tensions – Standard Bank Research
13 minutes
-
Kennedy Agyapong’s statements undermine NPP’s good name – Ahiagbah
30 minutes
-
I will not rest until Bawumia becomes Ghana’s President in 2028 – Wontumi
33 minutes
-
Ignore the distractions – Sammi Awuku urges Bawumia
36 minutes
-
NCPTA backs GES ban on extravagant graduation ceremonies in basic schools
39 minutes
-
Bibiani NPP coordinators demand resignation of Western North Regional Chairman over mass disqualification
42 minutes
-
UTAG gives government June 30 deadline to resolve welfare issues or face strike
46 minutes
-
Ghana’s non-traditional exports exceed $5bn mark
51 minutes
-
Stanbic Bank rewards FIFA World Cup winners and launches new Visa local card usage initiative
52 minutes
-
Handicrafts sector records 500% growth in exports – GEPA
57 minutes
-
Emirates expands operations in Ghana with additional weekly flights
57 minutes
-
Fire destroys six apartments, leaves 15 homeless at Aboabo
1 hour