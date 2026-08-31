‘Red Means Stop’: NYA rallies celebrities, youth against drug abuse

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Youth Authority (NYA) has taken its “Red Means Stop” campaign against drug and substance abuse to the Independence Square in Accra, bringing together thousands of young people and major celebrities for a day of entertainment and advocacy.
The event, held on Sunday, August 30, 2026, featured music, dance, comedy, skating and biking shows, a food bazaar, youth exhibitions and other activities aimed at engaging young people while delivering a strong message against drug abuse.
Major celebrities joined the campaign, adding their voices and influence to the call for young people to reject drugs and other harmful substances.
At the centre of the event was the campaign’s simple but powerful message: “Red Means Stop” — a call on young people to stop and reconsider choices that could expose them to drug and substance abuse.
The NYA used the entertainment-driven programme to demonstrate how music, celebrity influence, creativity and youth participation can be combined with public education to address a major social challenge.
Participants were encouraged to channel their energy and talents into productive areas such as education, sports, entrepreneurship, skills development, music, the creative arts and other opportunities available to young people.
The event also provided a platform for youth advocates and stakeholders to emphasise the importance of collective action in tackling substance abuse.
The NYA said parents, schools, religious institutions, community leaders, celebrities and other stakeholders all have a role to play in educating young people about the dangers of drug abuse and supporting them to make responsible choices.
The Authority is seeking to sustain the “Red Means Stop” campaign through continued public education and youth-focused activities, with the ultimate goal of reducing substance abuse and protecting the future of Ghana’s youth.
The Independence Square event therefore served not only as a celebration of youth talent and creativity but also as a major public statement that the fight against drug abuse requires everyone — including celebrities and young people themselves — to take a stand.
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