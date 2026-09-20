Legacy Leadership Africa Institute to host boardroom women’s leadership programme

Rev. Celestine Djane, FGIPS, MCIPS is the founder of Legacy Leadership Africa Institute and vice-president of GIPS.

Legacy Leadership Africa Institute is set to organise a flagship executive education programme aimed at preparing the next generation of women leaders for effective participation in corporate and institutional boardrooms across Africa.

Dubbed the Boardroom Women Leadership Programme, the two-day interactive empowerment session is scheduled for October 7–8 at Dynaspace, located within the Signature Apartments at East Legon, Accra.

The programme is designed to equip women leaders with the governance knowledge, strategic insight and executive presence required to take on board responsibilities and contribute effectively to institutional decision-making.

According to the organisers, the programme comes at a time when boards across Africa are being reshaped by rising expectations around corporate governance, increasingly complex risk environments and a growing recognition of the value of diverse leadership voices.

The programme will focus on three key areas: governance excellence, strategic leadership and executive presence.

Participants will be equipped with practical knowledge of governance frameworks, effective boardroom leadership skills and the regulatory environment governing effective board oversight.

The strategic leadership component will help participants develop the long-term thinking required to challenge management constructively, steward organisational resources and contribute to sustainable value creation.

The training will feature engaging sessions on corporate governance; board roles and responsibilities; strategic thinking; executive presence; boardroom communication; risk oversight; ethics and integrity; and personal board leadership blueprints.

The training programme is targeted at accomplished women across sectors, including senior executives, directors, general managers, heads of department, entrepreneurs, public sector leaders, NGO executives, consultants and women preparing for board appointments.

It will also provide an opportunity for high-potential women leaders to strengthen their readiness for leadership at the highest levels of organisational decision-making while building a clearer understanding of the responsibilities and expectations associated with board service.

The programme will be facilitated by experienced governance practitioners, executive leaders and subject matter experts with extensive experience in boardroom leadership, governance and management.

Distinguished facilitators are expected to include Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee, Board Chair of the Corporate Governance Authority; renowned business leader Pearl Esua-Mensah; global leadership and brand strategist Renee Q. Boateng; and Rev. Celestine Djane, host and Vice President of the Ghana Institute of Procurement and Supply (GIPS).

Through the Boardroom Women Leadership Programme, the Institute seeks to create a platform that strengthens women's capacity to occupy and perform effectively in board-level leadership positions, while contributing to stronger governance, strategic leadership and institutional development across Africa.

For enquiries and admissions, click this link: https://wa.me/message/MV3E4M2DHXOEK1

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