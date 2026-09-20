Railway workers resist KMA eviction order, demand consultation

Former and serving workers of the Ghana Railway Company in the Ashanti Region have vowed to resist attempts by the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) to evict them from an area they have occupied as railway workers for several years.

The dispute follows the marking of structures in the area for demolition as part of an exercise to clear the site. Occupants have reportedly been directed to vacate the area by December 31, 2026, but the affected workers say they were not adequately consulted before the decision was taken.

The occupants insist they are prepared to leave if the railway operations resume and they are provided with a clear arrangement for their relocation.

However, they say they have no intention of vacating the area immediately without clarity on the status of the land and their future.

Former Principal Supply Officer of the Ghana Railway Company Ltd., Collins Mensah, said the occupants would remain at the site until a proper arrangement was made.

“We will not leave here. A TV station came here recently and told us that the government has not authorised anyone to sell the railway land,” he said.

Mr Mensah added that the occupants were not opposed to vacating if the railway company required the land for its operations.

“It is not that we are unwilling to vacate the area. If the railway becomes operational and new workers are employed, and we are asked to leave, we will be prepared to move out,” he said.

Meanwhile, some residents claim they were previously informed that the railway land had been sold to a private developer for redevelopment.

A resident, Kofi Anwona, said the KMA had initially directed them to report to the Assembly and assured them that they would be notified of any developments and given adequate notice before being asked to leave.

He said the subsequent marking of their structures for demolition came without the expected consultation, leaving occupants dissatisfied with the process.

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