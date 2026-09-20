Civilian hospitalised after alleged machete attack by prison officers

A civilian is in serious condition at the Asutifi North District Hospital after allegedly being attacked with machetes by two prison officers and three inmates from the Kenyasi Settlement Camp Prison in the Ahafo Region.

The victim, Opoku Afriyie, a resident of Kenyasi No. 2 who works as a sound system operator and commercial motorbike rider, sustained multiple deep wounds following the alleged attack.

According to Mr Afriyie, the incident occurred on Thursday while he was transporting a passenger on his motorbike.

He said a prison officer and three inmates intercepted him and attacked him with machetes, accusing him of stealing yams from the officer’s farm.

He alleged that the group inflicted wounds on his arms, legs, abdomen, neck and other parts of his body.

Mr Afriyie said another prison officer later arrived, handcuffed him and took him to the Kenyasi Settlement Camp Prison, where he alleged that a second officer slapped him repeatedly before handing him over to the Kenyasi Police.

Police officers who saw the extent of his injuries reportedly arranged for him to be taken to the Asutifi North District Hospital for treatment.

Mr Afriyie remains on admission, suffering severe pain in his abdomen, head, eyes and waist. He also said some of his fingers and hands had been severely affected by the alleged assault.

Victim seeks justice

Mr Afriyie has expressed concern that those he accuses of attacking him have not yet been arrested.

He is appealing to the authorities to ensure that the matter is investigated and that those found culpable are brought to justice.

He has also appealed for financial assistance to help meet his medical expenses.

The Asutifi District Police Command, led by Superintendent Harold Yamoah Ponkor, has launched an investigation into the incident.

Police are expected to provide further details as the investigation progresses.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.