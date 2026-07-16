Tamale Teaching Hospital embarks on health outreach at Tamale Central Prison

Audio By Carbonatix
A medical team from the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) has conducted a two-day tuberculosis (TB) contact tracing, screening, immunisation, and mental health outreach at the Tamale Central Prison as part of efforts to improve healthcare among inmates and prison officers.
The six-member team, led by Mrs. Felicia Vuu, screened a total of 210 people, comprising 126 prison officers and Prison Officers' Association (POA) members, as well as 84 inmates.
Beneficiaries received TB immunisation, counselling, and education on the disease, while sputum samples were collected from individuals suspected of having tuberculosis for further laboratory testing.
Those identified as being at risk of developing TB were also placed on Tuberculosis Preventive Therapy (TPT) to reduce their chances of contracting the disease.
The outreach also featured mental health education sessions for both inmates and officers, focusing on the early signs of mental health conditions, available treatment options and the need to reduce stigma associated with mental illness.
Speaking on behalf of the Northern Regional Commander of the Ghana Prisons Service, Superintendent Wristberg Maxinus expressed appreciation to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for the intervention.
He stressed the importance of regular health outreach programmes in prisons, citing overcrowding and the heightened risk of communicable diseases within correctional facilities.
The Northern Regional Command of the Ghana Prisons Service reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening collaboration with health institutions to safeguard the health and wellbeing of both prison officers and inmates.
Latest Stories
-
Weija Children’s Hospital to open soon as EOCO brokers handover agreement
11 seconds
-
Weta rice farming community hit by devastating floods
4 minutes
-
Ghana Tourism Authority endorses INTTA 2026 to boost tourism, trade and investment
12 minutes
-
‘She has a child to care for’ – Camilla Alhassan’s brother appeals for mercy after jail sentence
13 minutes
-
Joy Business and Super Morning Show host high-level roundtable on Ghana’s poultry industry on Tomorrow
27 minutes
-
Justice Atuguba questions absence of ministerial role for Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings
34 minutes
-
NDPC launches 2025 National Annual Progress Report, cites economic gains and persistent development challenges
1 hour
-
NDC, NPP urged to back campaign finance reforms
1 hour
-
Parliament holds wreath-laying ceremony in memory of former Speaker Justice D. F. Annan
1 hour
-
The privacy problems hidden in your period tracker
1 hour
-
Africa turns to science to fight climate health threats as new consortium launches in Ghana
1 hour
-
Texas will investigate ICE’s fatal shooting of man in Houston, governor says
1 hour
-
Emmanuel Acheampong Nana Adjei elected 64th UCC SRC President
1 hour
-
In Photos: Veep, Ga Mantse joins dignitaries at Justice Annan memorial lecture at parliament
1 hour
-
President Mahama directs Health Minister to re-open recruitment portal for nurses to clear backlog
1 hour