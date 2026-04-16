Winneba Prison officers donate blood to Trauma Hospital to replenish blood bank 

The Winneba Local Prisons Service Directorate, in partnership with the Blood Unit of Trauma and Specialists Hospital, Winneba, have organised health screening and blood donation exercises for the officers of the service.

The exercise held at the forecourt of the Prisons Service in Winneba saw more than forty officers of the service voluntarily donating blood to help replenish the blood bank of the hospital.

Public Relations Officer of the Winneba Prisons, ASP James Mensah, in an interview with Ghana News Agency, said the hospital was located at a strategic place with lots of referrals, accident and emergency cases, and the blood was in high demand, hence the donation.

“We realised that last year, the facility attended to about 3,000 accident cases, with about 1,500 of them needing blood, putting pressure on the blood unit.

“As part of our strategic relationship, and to give back to society, we decided to organise the exercise to help restock the blood bank for emergencies,” he indicated.

Head of the Blood Bank Unit of the Trauma and Specialist Hospital, Winneba, Nana Emmanuel Donsu, who led a team from the hospital for the exercise, stated that the hospital was very grateful to the authorities of the Effutu Directorate of the Ghana Prisons Services for partnering with them to meet their expectations.

He also expressed his appreciation to the officers for voluntarily donating to the hospital’s blood bank to handle emergency cases, among others.

"God bless you; we are looking forward to strengthening the ties between both institutions for further advancement of the nation's growth.”

He mentioned that among those highly requiring blood transfusions were expectant mothers, people with severe anaemia cases, and people who must go through surgical procedures, among others.

“All these services have a lot of demand on the blood bank, and as a major referral hospital, we need constant refilling, and so we are appealing to various stakeholders to come on board and support the blood bank to restock its reserve so that we can readily serve the vulnerable who need our services,” he added.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.