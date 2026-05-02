NACOC disrupts suspected drug network in Winneba ahead of Aboakyiri Festival

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has carried out a major anti-drug operation in Winneba ahead of this year’s Aboakyiri Festival, disrupting a suspected drug distribution network in the Effutu Municipality of the Central Region.

The intelligence-led exercise, conducted on Friday, May 1, 2026, targeted known hotspots believed to be linked to illicit drug activities, as part of efforts to ensure a safe and orderly celebration.

According to NACOC, the operation was aimed at curbing drug trafficking and preventing the indiscriminate use of narcotics during the festive period, while strengthening security across the municipality.

Operational teams conducted coordinated swoops at identified flashpoints, leading to the seizure of quantities of suspected narcotics. Several individuals believed to be connected to the activities were also arrested during the raids.

Authorities say investigations are ongoing to uncover the full scope of the network, including identifying key financiers behind the alleged drug trafficking operations in the area.

NACOC has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety, health, and well-being of residents and visitors before, during, and after the festival.

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