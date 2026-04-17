NACOC warns public over fake recruitment claims

Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC)

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has cautioned the public against false recruitment claims being circulated by fraudsters, saying that it has not started any hiring process.

In a statement issued April 16, signed by Francis Opoku Amoah, acting Director of Public Affairs and International Relations, the Commission made its position clear that “it has not commenced any recruitment exercise.”

The warning follows reports of individuals and groups posing as agents of NACOC and promising jobs within the organisation. According to the commission, these claims are false and unauthorised.

NACOC said it “has not authorised, contracted, or engaged any person or organisation to recruit on its behalf,” and urged the public to treat such offers with caution.

The Commission also advised people not to make any payments or share personal information with anyone claiming to offer recruitment into NACOC.

It said that such demands are part of fraudulent schemes designed to exploit unsuspecting individuals.

In a warning, NACOC stated that “persons involved in such fraudulent activities will be arrested and prosecuted.”

NACOC is urging anyone who encounters such fraudulent recruitment offers to report them to the appropriate authorities.

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