NACOC concludes four-day anti-drug operation in Eastern, Greater Accra regions

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has concluded a four-day anti-drug operation across the Eastern and Greater Accra regions, targeting trafficking networks during the Easter festivities.

The intelligence-led exercise focused on disrupting organised drug activities that typically intensify during festive periods.

In the Eastern Region, NACOC officers carried out strategic stop-and-search operations in Koforidua, Osino, Nkawkaw, and Kwahu-Mpraeso, areas known for heavy traffic during holidays.

The team also conducted foot patrols in markets and transport terminals, supported by K-9 units to enhance detection.

The operation led to the interception of illicit substances and the questioning of several suspects, significantly disrupting suspected trafficking routes.

The operation later shifted to the Greater Accra Region, where NACOC intensified enforcement with a major raid in Ashiaman targeting a suspected drug trafficking cartel.

Two alleged ringleaders were arrested in what authorities describe as a major breakthrough. Further coordinated raids in hotspots, including Circle, Avenor, and Labadi, resulted in the seizure of cannabis, hashish, hashish oil, and cannabis-infused products such as drinks and toffees, which officials say are increasingly being targeted at young people.

NACOC expressed concern over the evolving methods of drug distribution, particularly the packaging of narcotics in forms that may appeal to unsuspecting consumers, posing a growing public health risk.

Officers also maintained a visible presence at recreational areas such as Labadi and Laboma beaches to deter open drug use and ensure a safe environment for revellers.

The Commission commended its officers for professionalism and adherence to human rights standards throughout the operation.

It reiterated its commitment to intensifying the fight against drug trafficking and called on the public to support efforts by providing credible information on suspected drug activities.

NACOC emphasised that such operations will continue beyond the Easter period as part of a broader strategy to combat drug-related crimes and safeguard public health and national security.

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