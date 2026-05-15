NACOC conducts anti-drug operation along the Techiman–Wenchi highway

Audio By Carbonatix
The Bono East Regional Command of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has carried out a special enforcement and public sensitisation operation at Akrofrom along the Techiman–Wenchi highway as part of efforts to clamp down on drug trafficking in the region.
The operation, conducted on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, targeted tricycles, locally known as Pragya and Aboboyaa, motorcycles, and commercial taxis suspected of transporting illicit drugs hidden in sacks of charcoal.
According to the Command, intelligence gathered identified the Techiman–Kenten to Wenchi corridor as an emerging transit route being used by traffickers to move suspected cannabis and other narcotic substances.
The exercise was carried out between 8:00 am and 11:20 am by a seven-member operational team.
Officers conducted stop-and-search operations, profiled riders and drivers, and engaged transport operators in public education on the dangers and legal consequences of drug trafficking.
During the exercise, about 200 tricycles, more than 100 motorcycles, and five taxis carrying charcoal were stopped, profiled, and searched.
In addition to the enforcement activities, NACOC officers educated riders and drivers on the health and social risks associated with substance abuse, particularly cannabis and tramadol.
They also warned transport operators about the legal implications of transporting narcotic substances and encouraged them to support law enforcement agencies by reporting suspicious activities and movements.
The Bono East Regional Command reaffirmed NACOC’s commitment to sustained intelligence-led operations, public education, and collaboration with other security agencies to disrupt drug trafficking networks and protect communities from the harmful effects of illicit drugs.
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