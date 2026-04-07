NACOC Central Regional Command partners with NSRA on drug awareness campaign

The Central Regional Command of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has partnered with the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) to carry out a joint road safety and drug awareness campaign aimed at reducing accidents and promoting responsible road use.

The exercise, held on Thursday, April 2, 2026, at the Beposo toll booth along the Cape Coast–Takoradi Highway, involved a combination of public sensitisation and road checks.

Officers from the Cape Coast Regional Command, led by Assistant Narcotics Control Officer Andrew Garshong, engaged drivers and passengers on the dangers of driving under the influence of drugs and the need for vigilance on the roads.

The team urged passengers to report any suspicious behaviour by drivers, as well as unusual luggage that could contain illicit substances.

Drivers were also advised to avoid substance use and remain alert at all times to ensure safety.

The initiative forms part of ongoing efforts to minimise road accidents linked to impaired judgement and strengthen public awareness on drug-related risks.

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