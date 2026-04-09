NACOC leadership tours drug testing centres in Accra

The Director-General of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), Brigadier General Maxwell Obuba Mantey, together with his Deputy in charge of Enforcement, Control and Elimination, Lawyer Alexander Twum-Barimah, has toured two drug testing centres in Accra.

The visit formed part of efforts to monitor ongoing drug screening for prospective recruits into the security services.

The centres visited were the Ghana National Police Training School and the Ghana National Fire Service Training School, where NACOC is currently conducting drug tests as part of the recruitment process.

The visit allowed the leadership to gain first-hand insight into how the exercise is being carried out. It also marks the first time NACOC has been directly involved in the medical screening phase of security service recruitment in the country.

During the tour, the Director-General and his Deputy engaged with medical officers, trainers and administrative staff to better understand the procedures and protocols guiding the testing process.

The nationwide exercise is part of a broader effort to ensure that individuals entering the security services are free from substance abuse and able to uphold high standards of discipline and professionalism.

Officials explained that the drug testing involves comprehensive screening to detect controlled substances in applicants.

The process is being conducted in line with strict medical and ethical standards to ensure fairness and accuracy.

At the Police Training School, the NACOC leadership observed testing procedures and interacted with recruits undergoing medical assessments, a move aimed at strengthening transparency and public confidence in the process.

The Commission’s involvement reflects a shift in Ghana’s approach to recruiting security personnel, placing greater emphasis not only on physical fitness and academic ability, but also on behavioural and health standards.

As the exercise continues across the country, NACOC says it is confident that integrating drug testing into recruitment will help build a more disciplined and dependable security service.





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