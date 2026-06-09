Greater Accra needs more waste treatment facilities as waste volumes rise – Ahmed Ibrahim

Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ahmed Ibrahim

The Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ahmed Ibrahim, has called for increased investment in waste disposal and treatment infrastructure.

He is warning that Greater Accra’s growing population and urbanisation are placing mounting pressure on existing facilities.

Addressing a stakeholders’ dialogue on sustainable solid waste management in Accra, the Minister revealed that the 25 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) within the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area currently produce an estimated 4,400 tonnes of waste every day.

This amounts to roughly 1.6 million tonnes of waste generated annually across the capital region.

According to him, the challenge is expected to intensify in the coming years, with daily waste generation projected to exceed 5,100 tonnes by 2036.

He stressed that the anticipated increase highlights the need for modern waste treatment and disposal systems capable of handling future demand.

Mr Ibrahim acknowledged improvements in waste collection services over the years but noted that the disposal stage remains one of the weakest links in the sanitation chain.

He explained that the government is working to strengthen existing waste management facilities while pursuing plans to develop additional infrastructure to improve efficiency and sustainability.

“A city cannot be considered truly clean if waste is successfully collected from homes, businesses, and markets but encounters challenges at the point of final disposal. In many respects, the final disposal site forms the foundation upon which the entire waste management system rests,” he stressed.

The Minister urged stakeholders to collaborate to build a resilient waste management system that supports Greater Accra’s long-term development and environmental goals.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.