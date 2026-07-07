Ghana Medical Trust Fund, TTH inspect progress of work at Tamale Cardiology Centre    

Contractors working on the ultra-modern Cardiology Centre at the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) have assured the Ghana Medical Trust Fund (GMTF) that the facility remains firmly on schedule for completion by the end of August, despite the demanding pace of work.

The assurance was given during a joint inspection of the project by the Administrator of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, Adjoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku, and the management of the Tamale Teaching Hospital, who toured the construction site to assess the progress of work and reaffirm the commitment to delivering the life-saving facility on time.

Project engineers told the delegation they were working around the clock, day and night, to meet the deadline, stressing that significant progress had been made and that the August target remained achievable.

The inspection forms part of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund’s regular monitoring of critical health infrastructural projects aimed at expanding access to specialist healthcare across the country.

When completed, the Cardiology Centre will become a major referral hub for advanced heart care, dramatically reducing the need for patients in Northern Ghana to travel to Accra or Kumasi for specialized cardiac diagnosis and treatment.

The facility is expected to provide comprehensive cardiovascular services, including advanced diagnostic and interventional procedures, bringing world-class heart care closer to millions of people.

Speaking after the inspection, the Administrator of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund expressed satisfaction with the pace of work and commended the contractors for their commitment to delivering the project on schedule.

She noted that the Centre represented a transformative investment in healthcare and was central to the Trust Fund’s mission of ensuring equitable access to specialist medical services regardless of where Ghanaians live.

Beyond serving residents of the Northern Region, the facility would provide life-saving cardiac services to patients from the Savannah, North East, Upper East, and Upper West Regions, as well as parts of the Bono East Region, bringing specialist treatment within easier reach for thousands of families who previously faced long and costly journeys for care.

Management of the Tamale Teaching Hospital also welcomed the steady progress, describing the Centre as a game-changing investment that will strengthen the hospital’s capacity to diagnose and treat heart diseases while improving emergency cardiac care across northern Ghana.

Once operational, the Cardiology Centre is expected to significantly improve patient outcomes, reduce preventable deaths from cardiovascular diseases and position the Tamale Teaching Hospital as a leading centre for specialist heart care in northern Ghana.

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