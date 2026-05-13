Ghana inmates retain title at continental online chess championship

Twelve inmates from Ghana’s Senior Correctional Centre have successfully defended their youth category title at the Second Continental Online Chess Championships for Prisoners.

The competition, held on May 12, 2026, brought together inmate participants from seven African countries, including Kenya, Nigeria, Malawi, Madagascar, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, and Ghana.

Representing Ghana, the inmates displayed impressive strategic thinking and discipline throughout the championship, retaining the title against strong competition from across the continent.

The achievement has been described as a major milestone for the Ghana Prisons Service’s rehabilitation and reintegration programmes, which continue to use chess and other educational activities to promote critical thinking, self-discipline, and personal transformation among inmates.

Prison authorities say the success of the team highlights the impact of correctional rehabilitation initiatives aimed at equipping inmates with life skills and creating opportunities for positive change.

Beyond the competition itself, the championship also served as a platform to promote social reintegration, intellectual development, and unity among correctional institutions across Africa.

The victory has brought pride to the Ghana Prisons Service and reinforced the message that rehabilitation and second chances can help unlock potential even within correctional facilities.

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