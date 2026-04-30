Embrace skills training for successful reintegration – YEA HR Director urges inmates

Audio By Carbonatix
The Director of Human Resources at the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) and board member of the Volta River Authority (VRA), Wonder Victor Kutor, ESQ, has called on prison inmates to view themselves as an integral part of the national fabric.
Speaking at the Kenyasi Camp Settlement Prison on Wednesday, he emphasized that incarceration should be viewed as a reformative transition rather than a permanent isolation from society.
"It is due to some circumstances that have led to your incarceration, but in due time, each of you will have your sentences elapsed to begin your freedom," Lawyer Kutor stated.
He urged the inmates to remain law-abiding, adhere to the instructions of camp officers, and take their assigned skills training, such as fashion designing, kente weaving, and farming, seriously to ensure they emerge as well-reformed citizens.
Lawyer Kutor highlighted that the primary goal of modern correctional services is to ensure that reformed individuals are reintegrated into society perfectly, enabling them to enhance their own lives and impact their communities positively.
He revealed that the YEA is opening doors for former inmates to enroll in the employment modules of the agency when they come out of prison successfully and well-reformed.
“With this and other meaningful opportunities you have learned while in prison, you can contribute to national development.”
The remarks were made during a donation exercise by the Ahafo Regional Director of the YEA, Awudu Razak, who marked his birthday by gifting the facility bags of maize, rice, gari, and assorted soft drinks.
The items were donated to complement the food stocks provided by the central government.
Assistant Superintendent of Prisons (ASP) Mawuli Gupor, receiving the items on behalf of the Kenyasi Camp, expressed gratitude and stressed that non-governmental and private humanitarian aid to prisons is vital in filling resource gaps where government budgets fall short.
He noted that the camp remains open to support from individuals and institutions, emphasizing that encouragement and material aid are vital for the inmates' morale and rehabilitation.
Studies indicate that inmates who participate in correctional education and job training are significantly less likely to return to prison and more likely to find stable, high-quality employment.
Statistics consistently show that the combination of humanitarian support and vocational training is the most effective way to reduce the revolving door of prison reoffending.
Research at the Nsawam Medium Security Prison shows that inmates who receive targeted support specifically in vocational skills have improved access to jobs and housing upon release.
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