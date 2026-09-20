Africa World Airlines unveils first Embraer E190 as part of 10-aircraft fleet expansion

Africa World Airlines (AWA) has unveiled its first Embraer E190 aircraft as part of a planned 10-aircraft fleet expansion aimed at strengthening air connectivity in Ghana and across West Africa.

The 102-seat aircraft, unveiled at the Accra International Airport under the theme “Expanding Horizons, Elevating West African Connectivity”, has 14 premium economy and 88 economy seats.

Chief Executive of AWA, Luolin Cui, said the aircraft marked a new chapter for the airline and would support its ambition to expand its regional operations.

“Every aircraft should tell a Ghanaian story. Every aircraft should carry a Ghanaian pride,” he said.

Mr Cui said the E190 was the first of 10 aircraft planned for the fleet expansion, which is expected to improve connectivity across the sub-region.

He said 97% of AWA’s workforce was Ghanaian and that the airline had carried more than five million passengers since beginning operations in 2012.

Domestic aviation faces high operating costs

Speaking on behalf of AWA Executive Chairman, Tobe Afede XIV, Managing Director of the World Trade Centre Accra, Yvonne Botchey said the investment came amid significant challenges in Ghana’s domestic aviation sector.

She said the cost of operating local airlines was affected by the heavy reliance on imported inputs, foreign exchange costs and customs duties.

Ms Botchey also cited limited passenger numbers and airport operating hours as factors affecting aircraft utilisation and the profitability of domestic airlines.

According to her, AWA paid its first dividend after 13 years of operations, highlighting the difficulty of operating an airline in the country.

“AWA has come to stay,” she said.

Government outlines aviation infrastructure plans

Representing President John Dramani Mahama, Transport Minister Joseph Bukari Nikpe said the government was investing in aviation infrastructure to expand capacity and improve connectivity.

He said a connecting concourse between Terminals 2 and 3 at Kotoka International Airport was expected to make transfers between domestic, regional and international flights easier.

He also said airport infrastructure was being developed in Bolgatanga, Wa and Sunyani, while the runway at Kumasi International Airport was being expanded to accommodate larger aircraft.

Mr Nikpe said the government was gradually extending operating hours at some airports as part of efforts to support the 24-hour economy.

He also urged domestic airlines to reflect recent government measures, including the waiver of duties on aircraft spare parts, in fares.

“We want to seize this opportunity to appeal to all the airlines, to also look at the fares and let it reflect on the Ghanaian traveller,” he said.

Tourism Minister highlights regional connectivity

Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts Minister Abla Dzifa Gomashie said improved air connectivity was critical to the growth of tourism and cultural exchange.

She said AWA’s fleet expansion could make it easier for tourists and other travellers to move within Ghana and across the West African region.

“Connectivity is the lifeblood of tourism and cultural exchange,” she said.

Ms Gomashie noted that travel between African countries could still require lengthy and inefficient routes, and said improved intra-African connectivity would support tourism and economic activity.

She commended AWA’s investment in the E190, saying it aligned with Ghana’s ambition to strengthen its position as a regional hub for air travel and tourism.

The new aircraft comes as AWA marks 14 years of operations and follows the relaunch of its Accra-Abidjan route in July.





DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.