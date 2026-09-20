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Team Ghana set for historic Karting Africa Showrun in Angola

Source: JoySports  
  20 September 2026 11:51am
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Ghana will make its first appearance on the international motorsport stage when a three-driver team competes at the Karting Africa Showrun in Angola next month.

The team will travel to Benguela for the event, which takes place on 10 and 11 October 2026.

The delegation, led by Auto Racing Ghana (ARG) president Samuel Moses Opoku-Agyemang, paid a courtesy call on National Sports Authority (NSA) Director-General Yaw Ampofo Ankrah in Accra.

Senior driver Jihad Armand will be joined by junior drivers Khloé Kusi-Asomah, 11, and Ezra Stephens, 9.

Armand has trained at the WORR Motorsport academy in South Africa, while the two junior drivers have been developing their interest in karting from an early age.

The Karting Africa Showrun will bring together 39 drivers from across the continent and is expected to attract senior officials from the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) and national motorsport authorities from across Africa.

The event will also serve as a preview for the Karting Africa Cup, which is scheduled to run across five African countries in 2027.

Mr Ampofo Ankrah said he was impressed by the team’s preparation despite limited resources and pledged the NSA’s support once Auto Racing Ghana completes its registration process.

ARG says it is also working towards developing FIA-standard tracks in Ghana to support karting, road car clubs and driver development.

The federation says the facilities could also support vehicle launches, test drives and science and engineering education.

Its STEM Racing Ghana programme is targeting more than 100 schools and 10,000 students.

ARG also plans to use motorsport to promote road safety, working with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority, the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Standards Authority and the FIA.

Ghana is scheduled to host the Karting Africa Showrun in 2027.

Engineers & Planners is funding Team Ghana’s trip to Angola, with Imperial General Assurance, ASKY Airlines and Starbites also supporting the team.

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