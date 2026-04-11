President’s brother’s takeover of Damang Mines is ‘untidy’ – Alhassan Tampuli

Deputy Ranking Member of the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee, Alhassan Sulemana Tampuli

The Member of Parliament for Gushegu and Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament’s Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee, Hassan Tampuli, has described the award of the Damang mining lease to Engineers & Planners (E&P) as “untidy.”

He cited concerns about public perception linked to the company’s ownership despite the legality of the process.

Speaking on Newsfile on JoyNews on Saturday, April 11, he stressed that although the procurement procedures may not be in dispute, the outcome raises ethical and reputational questions.

“There could be nothing wrong with the processes, but for the President’s brother’s company to take over the company is untidy,” he stated, adding that such situations could affect public confidence in state decisions even when due process is followed.

His comments follow the Ministry’s approval of the Damang mining lease to E&P after what officials have described as a competitive and rigorous bidding process.

In a statement issued on April 7, 2026, sector minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah confirmed that a specialised tender committee had recommended E&P as the most suitable entity to extend the mine’s operational life beyond the next decade.

The decision has since generated public debate, particularly due to concerns surrounding the company’s ownership structure.

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