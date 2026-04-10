Balancing the scales: McDan Aviation, E&P, and politics of opportunity in Ghana’s economy

In moments of national transition and economic uncertainty, the true test of leadership is not in rhetoric but in the fairness of action. It is in this context that the recent admonition by the Chief Justice, Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, becomes not only timely but also deeply instructive.

His call for leaders to uphold high moral and spiritual standards comes at a time when public confidence is increasingly strained by the perception that national decisions are becoming overly politicised. Recent developments surrounding the Damang Mines and the closure of McDan Aviation present a troubling contrast—one that demands sober reflection.

On one hand, a company reportedly burdened with significant unpaid obligations to the tune of GHS 168 million in SSNIT contributions and GHS 70 million in provident fund liabilities, as highlighted by Atik Mohammed on Asempa 94.7 FM, is positioned to take over a major national asset: the Damang Mine.

This company, Engineers and Planners, is closely associated in the public discourse with political power structures, raising legitimate concerns about transparency, meritocracy, and fairness.

On the other hand, a wholly Ghanaian success story, McDan Aviation, finds itself grounded, reportedly over regulatory and financial compliance issues, including delayed payments. This is despite the enormous private investment and risk undertaken by its founder, Dr Daniel McKorley, in building a globally competitive aviation enterprise in Ghana. The contradiction is stark.

President John Dramani Mahama himself, speaking at the Kwaku Business Forum, articulated a vision of a Ghana where private businesses thrive independently, free from excessive reliance on government support. Yet, the unfolding reality appears to suggest a different narrative, one where certain businesses are perceived to be quietly enabled, while others are visibly constrained.

And yet, beyond balance sheets and boardrooms lies a quieter, deeper story, one written not in profit margins but in human lives.

Through the work of the McDan Foundation, communities have felt the warm touch of generosity: four astroturf pitches built across Ghana at a cost of 7.8 million cedis each, giving thousands of young people spaces to dream and compete; ten schools constructed in the northern part of Ghana, restoring dignity to learning where it was once fragile; critical dialysis machines procured for the 37 Military Hospital, offering lifelines to patients in moments between despair and hope; and a specialized widows’ healthcare scheme, quietly sustaining those too often forgotten.

These are not mere projects; they are lifelines, woven into the fabric of society. This is the silent architecture of compassion where one man’s enterprise becomes a nation’s shelter. And so, when such a pillar trembles under the weight of state action, citizens must not remain indifferent.

A nation that watches quietly as its builders are weakened risks eroding the very spirit of enterprise that feeds thousands directly and sustains millions indirectly. Men of valour who have toiled to build must not become casualties of systems that should, instead, protect and inspire them.

This juxtaposition feeds into a dangerous and corrosive perception: that the state may be selectively nurturing some enterprises while stifling others.

Why This Perception Matters

Perception, in governance, is often as powerful as reality. When citizens and investors begin to suspect that access to opportunity is influenced by political proximity rather than competence or compliance, the consequences can be far-reaching:

1. Investor Confidence Erodes

Globally, countries like Singapore and Rwanda have demonstrated that consistent, transparent, and fair regulatory environments are the bedrock of economic transformation. Investors, both local and foreign, seek predictability, not preferentialism.

2. Private Sector Growth is Distorted

Across Africa, economies such as Nigeria have grappled with the consequences of perceived crony capitalism, where politically connected firms dominate key sectors, often at the expense of innovation and efficiency.

3. Public Trust Weakens

At the local level, Ghana’s democratic strength has always been anchored in a relatively high level of public trust in institutions. However, when decisions appear inconsistent, closing one business over compliance issues while elevating another facing serious financial questions, that trust is inevitably tested.

A Question of Consistency, Not Sentiment

This is not an argument against local content policies. Indeed, empowering indigenous companies is critical for national development. However, local content must not become a shield for opacity or a justification for bypassing due process. Nor is this a defense of regulatory non-compliance.

If McDan Aviation breached obligations, then enforcement is necessary. But enforcement must be even-handed, transparent, and consistent across all actors, especially when national assets and livelihoods are at stake.

The Moral Imperative

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie’s call is, at its core, a reminder that leadership is a moral responsibility. It demands not only legality but fairness; not only authority but integrity. Ghana stands at a crossroads where its economic future will be shaped not just by policies but by perceptions of justice.

If businesses begin to believe that success depends less on innovation and more on influence, the nation risks undermining the very entrepreneurial spirit it seeks to cultivate.

The Way Forward

To restore confidence and ensure equity:

Transparency in Asset Transfers: The Damang Mines transaction must be fully disclosed, with clear criteria for selection and due diligence processes made public.

Consistency in Regulatory Enforcement: All companies, regardless of ownership, must be held to the same standards, with sanctions applied uniformly.

Independent Oversight: Strengthening institutions to act without political interference will be key to maintaining credibility.

In the final analysis, the issue is not about McDan Aviation versus Engineers and Planners. It is about the soul of Ghana’s economic governance.

Will the nation choose a path of fairness, where opportunity is earned and protected equally? Or will it drift into a system where perception hardens into belief that some are lifted while others are limited? The answer will define not just the fate of businesses but the future of Ghana itself.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.