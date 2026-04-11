E&P’s takeover process of Damang Mines was very clean – Inusah Fuseini

Former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central and ex-Minister for Lands and Natural Resources

Former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central and ex-Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Inusah Fuseini, has defended the process leading to the award of the Damang mining lease to Engineers & Planners (E&P), describing it as “very clean” and properly executed.

Speaking on Newsfile on JoyNews on Saturday, April 11, he questioned criticisms surrounding the transaction, arguing that the process appeared efficient and transparent.

“What are the critics' challenges? Are they challenging efficiency or lethargy or are they challenging a work that should be done in 90 days but has been done in 10 days? For me, the deal was very, very clean,” he stated.

His remarks come in the wake of the Ministry’s approval of the Damang mining lease to Engineers & Planners (E&P) following what officials described as a competitive and rigorous bidding process.

A statement issued on April 7, 2026, by the sector minister, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, confirmed that the recommendations of a specialised tender committee were upheld, with E&P emerging as the most suitable entity to extend the mine’s operational life beyond the next decade.

The decision has, however, sparked public debate, partly due to concerns over the company’s ownership structure.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.