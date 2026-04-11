Ga Adangbe traditional priests petition Mahama over McDan aviation licence revocation

Traditional priests and priestesses of the Ga Adangbe State have formally petitioned President John Mahama, calling for urgent intervention in the revocation of McDan Aviation’s operating licence at Terminal One of the Accra International Airport.

In the petition, the Wulomei and Wɔyei expressed deep concern over what they describe as the broader implications of the decision, warning it could negatively affect investor confidence and indigenous participation in key sectors of the economy.

The group noted that the issue, although appearing contractual, carries significant national importance, particularly in how Ghana is perceived as a destination for investment.

According to the petition, the owner of McDan Aviation, Daniel McKorley, made substantial financial investments to transform the previously abandoned Terminal One facility into a modern private jet terminal, the first of its kind in the country.

They argue that the initiative restored value to a “neglected national asset” while positioning Ghana as a competitive hub for business aviation in the sub-region.

Additionally, the priests highlighted Mr McKorley’s contributions to the Ga Adangbe community and the nation at large, citing job creation, philanthropy, and sustained investment as evidence of his commitment to national development.

“It is our considered view that his business interests… ought not to be exposed to circumstances that may undermine its stability without the clearest demonstration of fairness, due process, and good faith,” portions of the petition stated.

They also raised concerns about what they described as a growing perception of political interference in matters of national development, cautioning that such impressions, whether accurate or not, could discourage local entrepreneurs from undertaking bold investments.

The petitioners warned that the handling of the McDan Aviation matter risks sending a troubling signal to both local and international investors about the security of investments in Ghana.

While acknowledging the independence of state institutions, the group appealed to the President’s constitutional role as a unifying figure and guardian of the country’s economic stability.

They, therefore, called for an independent and transparent review of the circumstances surrounding the licence revocation, strict adherence to due process and principles of natural justice, protection of indigenous investments, and assurance to the business community that Ghana remained a safe environment for enterprise.

The traditional leaders cautioned that the outcome of the matter could shape investor perceptions for years to come, stressing that “today it is McDan Aviation, tomorrow it may be another Ghanaian investor.”

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