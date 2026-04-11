Damang takeover: There is not going to be any job loss; it is a lease change – Bobby Banson

Audio By Carbonatix
Lawyer for Engineers and Planners (E&P), Bobby Banson, has assured that the transition involving the Damang mining lease will not result in job losses.
He insists that the development is purely an administrative change in ownership rather than a disruption to operations.
He made the remarks on JoyNews’ Newsfile programme on Saturday, April 11.
According to him, concerns that the lease transfer could affect employment levels at the mine are misplaced, stressing that production and staffing structures are expected to remain intact under the new arrangement.
“There is not going to be a single job loss; only a lease change,” he stated, emphasising continuity in operations.
Mr Banson maintained that the Damang mine will continue to function under its existing operational framework, with workers and contractors remaining engaged as usual.
He explained that the change being implemented relates solely to the legal rights over the lease, and not a shutdown or restructuring of mining activities.
His comments come amid ongoing public discussion following the Ministry’s approval of the Damang mining lease to Engineers and Planners after a competitive bidding process.
The decision, announced in a press release on April 7, 2026, by the sector minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has generated debate, particularly because E&P is owned by a close relative of the President.
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