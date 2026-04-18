Engineers and Planners officially assume control of Damang Mine concession

The Damang Mine, formerly operated by Gold Fields Ghana Limited, has been officially handed over to Engineers and Planners Limited following the company’s successful bid for the concession.

The handover ceremony took place at the mine site on Saturday, April 18, 2026, where the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, performed the symbolic transfer.

Speaking after the ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer of Engineers and Planners, Ibrahim Mahama, highlighted his three-decade association with the Damang Mine and pledged major investments to benefit surrounding communities.

“I would say that, look, if we all put our minds together, this is a success story. And the plan I have for Damang Mine is not a joke. I just want to prove that we can invest in ourselves in this country,” he said.

Mr Mahama also outlined ambitious infrastructure plans, including the construction of a concrete road linking Damang to Cape Coast within two years and the development of an airport within six months.

He said the projects are intended to drive economic growth and demonstrate the capacity of local companies to manage large-scale mining operations.

Background to the takeover

The transition follows the expiration of the Damang Mine lease previously held by Gold Fields Ghana Limited, which had operated the mine for more than two decades. The lease originally expired in April 2025, but the government granted a one-year extension to allow for an orderly transition process ahead of the final handover in April 2026.

As part of the transition, the Government of Ghana opted not to renew Gold Fields’ lease and instead initiated a competitive tender process to identify a new operator, in line with efforts to increase local participation in the mining sector.

The Minerals Commission supervised the bidding process under the Minerals and Mining (Licensing) Regulations, 2012 (LI 2176). Four companies submitted bids before the March 31, 2026, deadline, with Engineers and Planners Limited emerging as the successful bidder after meeting technical, financial and regulatory requirements.

Authorities indicated that bidders were required to demonstrate strong financial capacity, including access to funding of at least $500 million, as well as technical expertise and operational readiness. Engineers and Planners satisfied these requirements and secured the highest evaluation score.

The Damang Mine, located in Ghana’s Western Region, is one of the country’s major gold-producing assets and has played a significant role in the national mining industry for decades.

Government officials have said the tender process and eventual handover are intended to sustain operations, protect jobs and strengthen local ownership in Ghana’s mining sector.

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