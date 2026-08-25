NYA, Parliament partnership to deepen youth participation in governance – Osman Ayariga

NYA Chief Executive Officer, Osman Abdulai Ayariga

The National Youth Authority (NYA) has begun a new partnership with Parliament aimed at bringing Ghanaian youth closer to the country’s democratic institutions and providing them with practical opportunities to understand and participate in parliamentary processes.

The initiative was highlighted by NYA Chief Executive Officer, Osman Abdulai Ayariga, during the National Youth Parliament Mock Sitting, which he described as the first collaboration of its kind between the Authority and Parliament.

Mr Ayariga said the initiative should not be viewed as a one-off event but as the beginning of a stronger institutional relationship that would help young people understand how democratic institutions function. He said the experience would expose participants to parliamentary procedures, including presenting motions, debating issues, interrogating ideas, listening to opposing views and building consensus.

“Today is particularly significant because this mock sitting represents the first collaboration of its kind between the National Youth Authority and the Parliament of Ghana,” he said.

He said the Youth Parliament was intended to serve as a training ground for young people to develop civic competence, leadership capacity and democratic literacy. He urged participants to ensure that recommendations emerging from their deliberations were documented and submitted to relevant institutions for consideration.

“Let the arguments, proposals and recommendations emerging from this House be documented and presented to the National Youth Authority and relevant institutions for consideration,” Mr Ayariga said.

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