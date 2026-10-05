GPL Week 5: Stephen Amankona, 8 other outstanding players win NASCO awards

Aduana FC captain Stephen Amankona was one of the stand out players of Matchweek 5 of the 2026/27 Ghana Premier League after inspiring the Ogya Boys to a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Swedru All Blacks FC at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa.

Amankona was at his brilliant best as Aduana came from a goal down to claim all three points on Sunday, and his all-action display earned him the NASCO Man of the Match award.

Matchweek 5 action started on Thursday at the Baba Yara Stadium, where Asante Kotoko returned to winning ways and Joseph Amoah was voted NASCO Man of the Match after producing a commanding midfield performance as the Porcupine Warriors edged Karela United FC 1-0.

On Saturday, two goalless draws produced two outstanding performers. At the University of Ghana Stadium, Dreams FC and Hearts of Oak SC settled for a 0-0 draw, but Dreams FC forward Kofi Junior Kumah stood out with his tireless running and creativity to claim the Man of the Match award.

At the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex, Vision FC and Bibiani GoldStars also played out a 0-0 draw, with Vision FC's Godwin Ametefe winning the NASCO award after dominating the midfield and creating the best chances of the game.

Sunday produced six matches and five more winners. At Dormaa, Stephen Amankona led Aduana FC to a 2-1 win over Swedru All Blacks FC.

Former Ghana U20 star Nana Kofi Babil was the hero for defending champions Medeama. Babil came off the bench to score the 68th minute winner as Medeama beat debutants Debibi United FC 1-0 away to go top of the league table.

At the Daasebre Boamah Darko II Park, Port City FC bounced back from their defeat to Medeama with a convincing 3-1 victory over Bechem United FC. Captain Owusu Ansah stole the show with a brace and was deservedly named Man of the Match.

In Kpando, Heart of Lions FC and FC AshantiGold served the most entertaining game of the weekend. William Oduro scored twice for Lions as they edged AshantiGold 3-2 in a five-goal thriller at the Kpando Sports Stadium to win the Man of the Match.

Francis Asante of Basake Holy Stars continued his hot scoring form and scored his sixth goal of the season to give Basake Holy Stars FC a 1-0 victory over Berekum Chelsea FC, earning him the NASCO award.

And at the Nsenkyire Park, Joseph Senkyire was outstanding as FC Samartex 1996 maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a 1-0 win over Young Apostles FC.

All nine Man of the Match winners will receive a NASCO 32-inch television from Electroland Ghana Limited.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.